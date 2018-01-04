news

Residents from some parts of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday trooped to the Kumasi GBC Revenue Office to register or pay for the TV License fees.

Officials at the Ashanti Regional Revenue Office of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) have attributed the move to the establishment of a special TV Licence Court to deal with TV licence fee defaulters.

As at Wednesday, some of these officers were seen assisting persons who had gone to pay the fee.

READ ALSO: GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers

This may come as a surprise to many considering the opposition being raised about the payment of the fee by scores of residents in Accra.

Many have since raised concerns over the reintroduction of the license, saying that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) cannot impose a levy on Ghanaians since it is no more a public service broadcaster.

Meanwhile, controversial private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has said that it will be unwise for anyone to refuse to pay the TV licence in the country.

READ ALSO: Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw

According to him, taking a stance not to pay smacks of foolishness considering the cost involved when you are charged with defying the law.

Per the TV licence regulation, dealers in television sets will pay GH¢5 per month, while commercial license users will pay GH¢3 per month for a television set. The payment will double based on the number of devices.