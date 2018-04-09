Two Kwabenya jail breakers sentenced to 66 months in prison

news

Two of the jail breakers in the Kwabenya police station attack, Emmanuel Kotey and Kofi Darko have been sentenced 68 months imprisonment.

The court gave Kofi Darko who was arrested three months ago an imprisonment term of 32 months and Emmanuel Kotey who was arrested twenty days ago 34 months.

They were among five persons who fled from the Kwabenya police station while in custody in Kwabenya when the attack took the place. The two convicts were sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of abetment and unlawful escaping from custody.

The court had previously also sentenced two of the jail breakers Prince Osei and Atta Kwadwo who had also pleaded guilty to the charges.

A group of suspected armed robbers attacked the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters, which accommodates the Kwabenya Police Station, killing the officer on duty, and freeing cell inmates. A total of seven inmates were freed, but three of them have since been rearrested.