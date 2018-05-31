Two SHS students sacked for homosexual act

news

Authorities of the Nkawie Senior High Technical have sacked two male students for allegedly engaging in homosexual activities on campus in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti region.

The disciplinary committee of the school arrived at the decision after investigating claims that the two students were practicing homosexuals and were bent on initiating other students into the act.

Some students who narrated the unfortunate incident revealed that the school management announced the dismissal of the two male students during parade time.

The two affected male students were reportedly caught by the school authorities while practicing homosexual acts during Physical Education period.

"The school authorities called us to announce their dismissal. They said their action is against the school rules and regulation therefore they cannot be part of the school," Adom FM reports.

Authorities of the school, said they are not prepared to speak on the matter and referred the media to the Ghana Education Service (GES).