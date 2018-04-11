Use WhatsApp not speakers for Azan - Minister to Muslims

news

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has advocated for the use of WhatsApp instead of microphones for the call to prayer by Muslims.

He said Muslims can use WhatsApp messages to call their members to prayers rather than the traditional megaphones.

Prof. Boateng said such a measure will help curb noise pollution.

“In the house of worship, why is it that the noise will be limited to the house of worship…and again maybe from the mosque, why is it that time for prayer would not be transmitted with a text message or WhatsApp so the Imam will send WhatsApp message to everybody that the time for prayer up so appears,” he said.

The Minister said this when he met the press in Accra.