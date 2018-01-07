New Year :  President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leaders

Home > News > Local >

President Akufo-Addo also reiterated his commitment towards strengthening the collaboration between Government and faith-based organisations throughout the course of his tenure of office, which has found expression in the 2018 budget.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 3 January, 2018, met with leaders of the Christian community at the Flagstaff House, Accra, to discuss matters of mutual concern, at a closed-door meeting.

In wishing them a Happy New Year, President Akufo-Addo used the two-hour long meeting to explain, amongst others, Ghana’s recent decision to back the United Nations’ resolution, which called on the United States to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

President Akufo-Addo also reiterated his commitment towards strengthening the collaboration between Government and faith-based organisations throughout the course of his tenure of office, which has found expression in the 2018 budget.

Present at the meeting were Archbishop Philip Naameh, Rev.Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Most Rev. Titus Awotwi-Pratt, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer, Most Rev. Joseph Osei-Bonsu, Rt. Rev. Asante Antwi, Most Rev. Justice Offei Akrofi, , Rev. Dr Samuel A. Nyampong, Rev. Dr Victor Okoe Abbey, Rt Rev. Dr Daniel Torto, Rt. Rev. Dr Seth S. Agidi, Bishop Addae-Mensah, Rev. Steve Mensah, and Rev Clement Anchebah.

The rest included Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Dr. Mensa Otabil, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Rev. Joyce Aryee, Rev. Kusi Boateng, and Ps. Gideon Danso.

Also present were Rt Rev. Dr Hilliard Dogbe, Rt Rev. Anyani Boadu, , Rev.P. Dorcas Aidoo, , Rev. Paul Frimpong Manso, Bishop Samuel N. Mensah, Rev. E.T Barrigah, Rev. Felix Moses, Rev. Lawson K. Adjei, Rev. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, Prophet Dr Eric Ampe, Rev. Michael Martey, Rev. Mrs. Grace Agbotse, Rev. C. C. Coleman, Rev. Isaac Anaman, Prophetess Sarah Mbeah, Rev. Father Lazarus Anondee, Rev. Christopher M. Ahenkorah, Rev. Joseph Aboagye, Rev. Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, Rev. Canon Abraham Elijah Quarshie, Elder Renner Awatey Noah, Apostle Samuel Teye Doku, Apostle Anthony Anane, Rev. Dr Ahmed Kenneth Quarshie, Rev. Dr P. Addison, Rev. L. Addison, Rev. Prince Addae, Apostle J. Cofie, Rev. David Zun Gbey, Mr. Gabriel Moses, Pastor Emmanuel Okai, Rev. Samuel Tetteh, Rev. Father Kwame Larbi, Rev. Prophetess Janet Edusei, Apostle Eric Darko and Rev. C. Y. Annor.

The leaders of the Christian Community expressed satisfaction with the meeting, and called for more regular interactions with Government.

 

Credit: Presidency.gov.gh

