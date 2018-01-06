Home > News > Local >

Vehicle Registration :  Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warns


He warned that any officer who is found to have flouted the directive will be sanctioned.

  Published:
play DV number plate
The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has cautioned his men to desist from impounding vehicles with  Defective Vehicle (DV) and Direct from Port (DP) number plates between 6am and 6pm.

“Sections 45-50 of the Road Traffic Act 683/04, as well as regulations 23&24 of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 (L.I 2180), are clear on the use of DV and DP number plates….INGPOL directs with immediate effect no personnel should arrest any motorist with trade license plates with regard to time of movement indicated above [1800hours and 0600hours (6pm – 6am)],” the IGP said in an internal memo sighted by Pulse.com.gh.

According to him, any arrest made with regard to time of movement of he trade license plates by the police is "unlawful."

"Any arrest made with regard to time of movement of trade license plates by personnel is unlawful. Commanders must bring this to the notice of all personnel for strict compliance,” he insisted.

He warned that any officer who is found to have flouted the directive will be sanctioned.

He also urged the Director General of Public Affairs, Sheila Buckman, to sensitise the public on the development.

