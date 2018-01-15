Home > News > Local >

We won't give our new hospital to you – UG tells MoH


The Acting CEO of the UG Medical Centre Professor Aaron Lawson said that the Vice Chancellor of the University has indicated that it is impossible.

The management of the University of Ghana has reiterated that will not hand over the newly constructed University of Ghana Teaching Hospital to the Health ministry as instructed by the government.

The Acting CEO of the UG Medical Centre Professor Aaron Lawson told Accra-based Starr FM that the Vice Chancellor of the University has indicated that it is impossible.

“The University is not accepting any such thing and the Vice Chancellor has made it clear to the National security that it is not acceptable. It takes time to recruit people, we advertised in May and received over 26,000 applicants out of which we shortlisted 13,000 and we’ve been interviewing them since then. We have requested the government to provide a 48 million dollar loan facility to complete the entire project.”

Over the weekend, about 15 national security operatives went to the UG Medical Centre with orders from the Health Minister to take over the facility.

However, the officials were forced to retreat after the Vice Chancellor and other members of the University’s management opposed the idea.

There is a turf war between the University and the Health Ministry over the management of the facility since it was commissioned a year ago.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry Robert Cudjoe explained that the takeover was in the interest of the public.

“The Ministry is taking over, just like it is mandated to ensure the health of the populace for national development. All health-related facilities in Ghana, both public and private all fall under the purview of the Ministry of Health, so it was strange for anybody to say that a particular hospital shouldn’t have the ministry of health coming close. It is the Ministry of Health that trains all the various health professionals and posts them to the various facilities. This is the wisdom by which cabinet has decided that it should be managed or come under the Ministry of Health.”

A letter sighted by Accra-based Citi FM indicated that the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu indicated that the interim management had been directed to hand over the facility to the Health Ministry and National Security.

The first phase of the Medical Centre which was completed in 2016, is yet to be operational after disagreements over who to manage the facility.

