Owusu Bempah breaks silence over Bature's death

news

Founder of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has denied claims of having knowledge and predicting the death of ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature.

He said though, he prophesied the death of a journalist in 2018, he did not mention names and referred to Alhaji Bature.

He said he had no idea about the health status of the ace journalist.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true

The prophet during the 31st Watch Night service held in his congregation said a popular journalist will die this year if prayers are not said to cancel any such incident.

He said without serious prayers the plans in the spiritual realm to terminate the life of the said individual will become reality.

READ MORE: Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempah

"This concerns a particular radio station in Ghana, I won’t mention the name but I will go and speak with its leadership after this. I saw a black cloth covering the radio station and the sound of wailing and tears over there. Someone very popular is at that station who will be buried this year by the radio station if prayers are not offered. I know that radio station but I won’t disclose the identity, I’ll just speak with the necessary people and make sure they pray about it," he said.

Many Ghanaians do not take prophecies by Owusu Bempah serious because of the false prophecies given by some prophets in the country.

READ MORE: Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death prophecies

Some Men of God has described the many prophecies of Owusu Bempah as lies.

But the prophet has, however, cautioned the media to educate the public to assist in giving a proper interpretation to prophecies [prophets] they give.