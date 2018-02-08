We'll cook for and lick men for them to sugar us - Afia Pokua

news

Adom FM’s News Editor, Afia Pokua, popularly referred to as Vim Lady, has said she is very ready to do her duties as a wife, including cooking and licking her husband in order to make him happy.

In a Facebook post, Afia Pokua who said she is the convenor of Sugardem Gh, said she and her members are ready to do all it takes to make their men happy.

assured that she is ready to do her necessary duties, including even licking her man, to make him happy.

Afia Pokua, who says she is the Convenor of SUGARDEM GH, assured that she and her peers are ready to cook, wash and do all chores as women for their men.

However, she added that the men must be ready to pamper them too.

“I want to assure the men that we shall cook for you, wash for you, massage you, feed you and “bed you”; all we ask is you SUGAR US TOO. we will even lick for you.”

The Sugardem GH is a counter group to the Pepperdem Ministries (PDM) which is using sarcasm, flipping of scripts amongst others to change the narrative in Ghana.

One of its members made a post on cooking. However, many social media users misinterpreted or did not get to read the write-up. This has led to many saying they likened women cooking for their partners to slavery.

In her post, Vim lady said that “we are ready to battle anyone or group that wants to pepper you.” This can be seen to be directed at the PDM and its members.

“My name is Vim lady Afia Pokua, Convenor of SUGARDEM GH.

I want to assure the men that we shall cook for you, wash for you, massage you, feed you and “bed you”; all we ask is you SUGAR US TOO. we will even lick for you.

We are ready to battle anyone or group that wants to pepper you.

We were born to support you, not to compete for power.

Our joy is to see you happy and successful so that you will support us too.

OSEYYY SUGARDEM

OSEYYYY SUGAR US ALL!!!!

GOD BLESS OUR MEN”