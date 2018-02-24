Home > News > Local >

Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecution- SP


Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting corrupt officials- SP

Mr Amidu, who was sworn into office on Friday at the Flagstaff House by President Nana Akufo-Addo, said he will treat crime "as crime and nothing else."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has said claims that he is on a witch-hunting mission will not stop him from going after corrupt officials.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports

Mr Amidu, who was sworn into office on Friday at the Flagstaff House by President Nana Akufo-Addo, said he will treat crime "as crime and nothing else."

He said: “I have given Mr. President my word of honour that I will discharge the duties of the burdensome you have entrusted to my care with similar integrity and honour with your support.

"Mr. President, I want to assure you that the propaganda about witch-hunting will not daunt me from prosecuting all corruption crimes without reference to political considerations…I will treat crime as crime and nothing else."

Scores of former government officials who served under former President John Mahama have expressed concerned about his appointment.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu ready to work with Anas to fight corruption

They contend that he has an axe grind with them after being dismissed as the Attorney General under former President John Mills.

But Mr Amidu has repeatedly said he has no political axe to grind and that he is just concerned about corruption in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GYEEDA Scandal: Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence GYEEDA Scandal Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence
Boko Haram: Parents says 105 girls missing after school attack Boko Haram Parents says 105 girls missing after school attack
Kennedy Agyapong: This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power
In Volta Region: 'Mentally challenged' woman stabs son to death In Volta Region 'Mentally challenged' woman stabs son to death
In Eastern Region: Police arrests man for putting son’s hand in fire over Ghc2. In Eastern Region Police arrests man for putting son’s hand in fire over Ghc2.
YEA Beneficiaries: Zoomlion-YEA saga is daylight robbery - Minister YEA Beneficiaries Zoomlion-YEA saga is daylight robbery - Minister

Recommended Videos

Local News: Former NDC Official Sentenced To 6-yrs In Prison, Assibit Gets 12 Local News Former NDC Official Sentenced To 6-yrs In Prison, Assibit Gets 12
Afrocentrix: Pent Hall Week Is Here Again And It's Bigger This Time Afrocentrix Pent Hall Week Is Here Again And It's Bigger This Time
Local News: Social Media Addiction Caused Law Students' Failure Local News Social Media Addiction Caused Law Students' Failure



Top Articles

1 Corruption Fight Ghana falls in global corruption perception indexbullet
2 Tragedy Nurse found dead in her room in Kumasibullet
3 Death Penalty Kufour against death sentence; says only God has right...bullet
4 Social Media Rankings KNUST ranked most influential tertiary...bullet
5 Social Media Addiction to WhatsApp and Facebook caused law...bullet
6 Abetment of Crime Court rules on GYEEDA scandal todaybullet
7 JB Danquah Pathologist finally presents late MP's autopsy reportbullet
8 Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m...bullet
9 Narcotics Tanzanian woman jailed 5-yrs for smuggling...bullet
10 Illegal Mining Osino Presbyterian SHS student drowns...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports
Appointments Committee Suhuyini votes against Amidu's approval as special prosecutor
Politics Atuguba sparks fury over research on political leanings of judges
Corruption Fight Martin Amidu ready to work with Anas to fight corruption
Special Prosecutor I was coerced into writing apology letter to Mills – Amidu
Citizen Vigilante 6 times Martin Amidu’s vetting created the perfect meme for the Internet
Special Prosecutor Deputy Speaker backs Martin Amidu, amidst lawsuit from NDC
Nana Addo-led Government The NPP government is all talk and no action - Alhassan Suhini
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to be grilled on February 13
Guantanamo Bay Detainees Fate of Gitmo 2 will be decided by Parliament – Nana Addo

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
7 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
8 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
9 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's...bullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

Queen Elizabeth
Royal Honour Queen Elizabeth honours Ghanaian librarian
In Eastern Region Akyemansa District Assembly cries over alarming rate of teenage pregnancies
In Eastern Region Man arrested for putting son’s hand in fire over GH¢2
YEA Beneficiaries Zoomlion denies cheating sanitation staff