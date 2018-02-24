news

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has said claims that he is on a witch-hunting mission will not stop him from going after corrupt officials.

Mr Amidu, who was sworn into office on Friday at the Flagstaff House by President Nana Akufo-Addo, said he will treat crime "as crime and nothing else."

He said: “I have given Mr. President my word of honour that I will discharge the duties of the burdensome you have entrusted to my care with similar integrity and honour with your support.

"Mr. President, I want to assure you that the propaganda about witch-hunting will not daunt me from prosecuting all corruption crimes without reference to political considerations…I will treat crime as crime and nothing else."

Scores of former government officials who served under former President John Mahama have expressed concerned about his appointment.

They contend that he has an axe grind with them after being dismissed as the Attorney General under former President John Mills.

But Mr Amidu has repeatedly said he has no political axe to grind and that he is just concerned about corruption in the country.