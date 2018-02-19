news

Wasawasa is a popular staple made from yam in some parts of northern Ghana.

However, women who have had sex or those in their menstrual periods are not allowed to cook the meal until they have a spiritual bath to cleanse them.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, a woman who sells the food said it is believed that sex and menstruation make them filthy and the food does not like filth.

This means a woman must cleanse herself after sex of menstruation in order to be able to prepare Wasawasa.

19-year-old Ashietu who sells the food said: “if you have sex with your husband, you have to take a spiritual bath, otherwise the food won't come out well.”

The meal is prepared from pounded dried yam. The yam is mixed with red beans and then boiled for hours until it turns into a rice meal.

According to Maa Adiza who also sells Wasawasa, she said the preparation process of the food is tedious and time-consuming.

“When you start preparing it at 6:00 am in the morning, you will finish at 3:00 pm in the afternoon.”

However, most residents say Wasawasa is a nutritious meal.

In Ghana, this is not the only myth that curtails the rights of the vulnerable in the society.

Recently the media also reported on an issue where school girls menstruating are barred by the gods from crossing the River Ofin.

This means the girls have to miss school which takes a toll on their education.