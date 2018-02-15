You are a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt to Pepperdem

news

Controversial counsellor, Gerorge Lutterodt has slammed feminist group 'Pepperdem Ministries' as a digrace.

He said they are shameful and a disgrace to their families.

He said, "I don’t know where you stand and you want to find yourself in a home where your husband is cooking for you to eat. You don’t feel ashamed. Shameful people like that. You are a shameful and a disgraceful material to the family you belong to, because a woman’s position is the kitchen."

In recent weeks, there has been a raging controversy on social media when some prominent members of 'Pepperdem Ministries' suggested it's some sort of slavery for a woman to be always cooking for their husbands.

But Counsellor Lutterodt is having none of that. He said, “A woman, even when she works (and every woman should work, if she can) should provide only if she wants to. But she is in charge of everything else that has to do with the home. Yes, it is her kitchen, not mine. That’s why she chose everything in there. My only space in the house is my basement. Everywhere else is hers. I don’t care. Just don’t paint our room pink. That’s all."

The popular Counsellor further said, "I want to apologize on their behalf because it is said that foolishness is bound in the heart of a child. When people go wrong a times we have to come and apologize on their behalf because, apology is part of humility. Let me apologize on behalf of the Pepper Dem ministry girls who don’t know what they are about."

Pepperdem Ministries is a group of feminists championing the course of gender equality and women emancipation in Ghana.