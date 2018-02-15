Home > News > Local >

You are a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt to Pepperdem


Feminism You're a disgrace to your families - Counsellor Lutterodt slams Pepper Dem Ministries

He said, "I don’t know where you stand and you want to find yourself in a home where your husband is cooking for you to eat. You don’t feel ashamed. Shameful people like that."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Counsellor George Lutterodt play

Counsellor George Lutterodt
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial counsellor, Gerorge Lutterodt has slammed feminist group 'Pepperdem Ministries' as a digrace.

He said they are shameful and a disgrace to their families.

He said, "I don’t know where you stand and you want to find yourself in a home where your husband is cooking for you to eat. You don’t feel ashamed. Shameful people like that. You are a shameful and a disgraceful material to the family you belong to, because a woman’s position is the kitchen."

READ ALSO: Find a man to marry, you are ageing – Lutterodt tells Yvonne Okoro

In recent weeks, there has been a raging controversy on social media when some prominent members of 'Pepperdem Ministries' suggested it's some sort of slavery for a woman to be always cooking for their husbands.

Counsellor Lutterodt play

Counsellor Lutterodt

 

But Counsellor Lutterodt is having none of that. He said, “A woman, even when she works (and every woman should work, if she can) should provide only if she wants to. But she is in charge of everything else that has to do with the home. Yes, it is her kitchen, not mine. That’s why she chose everything in there. My only space in the house is my basement. Everywhere else is hers. I don’t care. Just don’t paint our room pink. That’s all."

READ ALSO: Only ‘stupid’ men take off their wives brassiere with two hands

The popular Counsellor further said, "I want to apologize on their behalf because it is said that foolishness is bound in the heart of a child. When people go wrong a times we have to come and apologize on their behalf because, apology is part of humility. Let me apologize on behalf of the Pepper Dem ministry girls who don’t know what they are about."

Pepperdem Ministries is a group of feminists championing the course of gender equality and women emancipation in Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mob Justice: Lawyer abandons Major Mahama 'killers' in court Mob Justice Lawyer abandons Major Mahama 'killers' in court
Ebony's Death: Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral
Crime: Bantama gang-rape suspects heads to High Court Crime Bantama gang-rape suspects heads to High Court
Homosexuals: Six people arrested for attempting to lynch lesbians in Tafo Homosexuals Six people arrested for attempting to lynch lesbians in Tafo
Mental Healthcare: Ankaful nurses strike again Mental Healthcare Ankaful nurses strike again
More Promises: Police service in Ghana will improve in the next 6 months - Nana Addo More Promises Police service in Ghana will improve in the next 6 months - Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Ebony's Death: Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral
Local News: HIV/AIDS, stroke the leading causes of death in Koforidua Local News HIV/AIDS, stroke the leading causes of death in Koforidua
Local News: ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia Local News ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia



Top Articles

1 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist allegesbullet
2 Citizen Vigilante 6 times Martin Amidu’s vetting created the perfect...bullet
3 Road Crashes 4 feared dead in gory accident on Achimota-Taifa roadbullet
4 Rest in Peace Ebony's death was an act of God - Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Homosexuals Six people arrested for attempting to lynch...bullet
7 Mob Justice Lawyer abandons Major Mahama 'killers' in courtbullet
8 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
9 Heavy Downpour Accra floods again after rainfallbullet
10 Feminism Sugardem Gh prepares free food for men on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow his...bullet
5 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
6 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted To...bullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Ghana Cocoa
In Eastern Region Government cuts sod for construction of Tetteh Quarshie cocoa museum
Vals Day Sex Condom shortage hits Ashaiman on Valentine's day
Corruption Fight Martin Amidu ready to work with Anas to fight corruption
In Central Region This community has access to medical care only twice a month