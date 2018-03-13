Home > News > Local >

Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe Vanderpuije


Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe Vanderpuije

He said, "Keeping the environment clean is not the duty of one person or one entity, it is the responsibility of all stakeholders."

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije play

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije
The former Mayor of Accra, Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije has jumped to the defence of sanitation company, Zoomlion, saying they are not at fault for the filth in Accra.

He said, the responsibility transcends Zoomlion therefore they cannot be solely blamed for what should be a collective responsibiliyty.

"Government has a role to play, waste management companies including Zoomlion have their roles to play and the citizens also have a role to play."

Okoe Vanderpuije's comments comes on the back of the criticism levelled against Zoomlion by the Minister of Sanitation, Koffi Adda, during a forum on sanitation in Accra last week.

Adda had said, "Dr Agyapong [CEO of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies], I’m sorry to disappoint you here…finding solid waste everywhere I feel really disappointed and if you were to ask me why this thing is so, I will put the blame squarely on Zoomlion. Zoomlion, to me, is the cause of it”.

“This is a shared responsibility, and, so, we cannot hold Zoomlion alone or any waste management company responsible for the sanitation problems," Okoe Vanderpuije added.

