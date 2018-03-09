Home > News > Business >

“Accra is the new London; everywhere is neat” – Zoomlion CEO


Sanitation In Accra: “Accra is the new London; everywhere is neat” – Zoomlion CEO

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, explained that “even though we are not there yet, we are doing well. I have visited some countries and I think we are doing well.”

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has said that everywhere in Accra is clean.

He was speaking at a sanitation forum organised in Accra on Friday, March 9, 2018.

He said that “When you look on the streets now, everywhere is clean, everywhere is neat.”

He explained: “I said neat because you have not moved to other African countries. When you move to The Gambia and other places and you come back to Accra, you think that Accra is the new London.”

READ ALSO: Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate

“Sometimes do the benchmarking with other countries that you have visited."

He agreed that “even though we are not there yet, we are doing well. I have visited some countries and I think we are doing well.”

Meanwhile, the  Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda, who spoke at the same forum blamed Zoomlion for the filth in the capital.

Mr Adda said Zoomlion had failed to ensure that the waste in the environment is collected and disposed of properly.

READ ALSO: Reject Microsoft’s computers if you don’t want ‘aid’ - Amissah-Arthur tells Nana Addo

“Dr Agyapong [CEO of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies], I’m sorry to disappoint you here…finding solid waste everywhere I feel really disappointed and if you were to ask me why this thing is so, I will put the blame squarely on Zoomlion. Zoomlion, to me, is the cause of it.”

He said that Zoomlion is not living up to expectation.

In his view, the company is responsible for the sweeping, collection, transportation and disposal of waste daily without leaving huge piles of rubbish all over the city.

But his assessment shows that the performance of Zoomlion in that regard has not been satisfactory.

“I don’t think in the past year or so, Zoomlion has done so well enough,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Beyond Aid: Reject Microsoft’s computers if you don’t want ‘aid’ - Amissah-Arthur tells Nana Addo Ghana Beyond Aid Reject Microsoft’s computers if you don’t want ‘aid’ - Amissah-Arthur tells Nana Addo
Komenda Sugar Factory: Stop wasting money on the sugar factory, Kofi Bentsil tells gov't Komenda Sugar Factory Stop wasting money on the sugar factory, Kofi Bentsil tells gov't
Paternity Leave: Fathers don’t need one-month paternity leave – Minister Paternity Leave Fathers don’t need one-month paternity leave – Minister
Nima Flagstaff House: Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate
Licence Obligations: NCA to terminate licence of Kasapa telecom Licence Obligations NCA to terminate licence of Kasapa telecom
Bus Lane: Don’t use Aayalolo lanes – AMA to motorists Bus Lane Don’t use Aayalolo lanes – AMA to motorists

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked...bullet
2 In Ivory Coast Women banned from jobs which ‘exceed their abilities’...bullet
3 Banking uniBank takes over ADBbullet
4 Ghana Beyond Aid Reject Microsoft’s computers if you don’t want...bullet
5 Bus Lane Don’t use Aayalolo lanes – AMA to motoristsbullet
6 Sanitation In Accra: “Accra is the new London; everywhere is...bullet
7 Licence Obligations NCA to terminate licence of Kasapa telecombullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
9 Komenda Sugar Factory Stop wasting money on the sugar...bullet
10 uniBanks’s Takeover uniBank’s takeover of ADB is...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
6 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
9 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

uniBank ‘Takeover’ uniBank denies taking over ADB
Diamond Jubilee Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60 projects – C’ttee
uniBank Takeover GSE suspends ADB from listed entities
ADB Takeover Do not worry, Duffuor assures staff and clients of ADB