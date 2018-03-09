news

The Nana Addo-led government must reject Microsoft’s assistance to a Ghanaian pupil teacher whose photos went viral on social media for drawing the entire Microsoft Word window on a blackboard for his students because there was no computer for him to demonstrate to them.

This is an assertion by a former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Amissah-Arthur said the government must assess the various assistance and do away with those that are “too small that we are able to do ourselves.”

READ ALSO: Police begins investigating the death of Ofori Panyin SHS student

“I saw last week that there is a very creative teacher who had drawn the window [of MS Word] and was showing how a computer looks like. I heard that Microsoft has offered to provide him with a computer and so on… So culturally what are we saying, we accept it? ‘Ghana Beyond Aid, but we are accepting a Microsoft computer. There are many ways we should be able to say that no, this one is too small, that we are able to do it ourselves.”

“We [can] give the school some four computers….One for the teacher and for the children to also learn… But we accept the thing from Microsoft, but we are also going through the period of Ghana Beyond Aid, so when is aid not aid?” he asked.

“It is good to have a policy, but you must also have a time-frame. That after 10 years, even if someone offers to pay for AIDS medicine, because we don’t have money, we will reject it because we have to pay on our own,” he said.

Microsoft decided to equip Betenase M/A Junior High School in the Ashanti Region after a photo of an ICT pupil teacher who drew the entire Microsoft Word window on a blackboard.

READ ALSO: GES holds on to one President’s award for Northern Region

Microsoft also offered 33-year-old Richard Appiah Akoto, the opportunity to undertake a free professional development program.

Many Ghanaians have welcomed the decision by Microsoft to donate to the school.

However, Amissah-Arthur said the government must be able to supply a computer because of its ‘Ghana beyond aid’ mantra.

Meanwhile, a Deputy Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said that the concept of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ is beyond any government program hence cannot be timed.