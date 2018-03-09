Home > News > Business >

Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate


Operatives of the national security visited the area and handed the compensation packages to the shop owners.

The national security has given scores of shop owners around the private residence of President Akufo-Addo a one-week ultimatum to pack out of the area.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the shop owners have been given compensation packages ranging from GHC3000 and GHC10,000.

Shop owners around the president's house have been asked to pack out next week

Despite the compensation, some of the traders there are not happy. They argue that the compensation is inadequate considering that what they do there is the source of the livelihood.

“They have given us the money but we are not happy with the amount. Some of us have been here for more than 20 years and all we could get is GHC3000. How do I take care of my family of six with this small money? I have been selling Gari and Beans here for 22 years, now I have no place to go and sell and they want me to move by next week,” one affected person said.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that President Akufo-Addo has resisted earlier efforts by the national security to pack out the shop owners.

Meanwhile, there are still concerns over why the President has refused to move to the official presidential residence – Flagstaff House- even though he works from there on daily basis.

