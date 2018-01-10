Home > News > Politics >

4th Republic :  Ghana is entering a dangerous phase, Mahama warns


4th Republic Ghana is entering a dangerous phase, Mahama warns

Many raised security concerns last year following the rise of attacks by pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante groups – Delta and Invincible Forces.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Dramani Mahama has warned that Ghana is entering what he calls dangerous times following the rise in vigilante groups in the country.

Many raised security concerns last year following the rise of attacks by pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante groups – Delta and Invincible Forces.

In an interview with Abdul Moomen on GTV, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ghana’s democracy, Mr Mahama said that it was high time civil society organisations intervened so that the country’s peace and stability can be sustained.

“Ghana has earned the accolade as the beacon of democracy because the elections was largely successful and it’s not broken down into violence and bloodshed like we have seen in many other countries. But let me caution we are entering into a very dangerous phase with the rise of all these vigilante groups.

READ ALSO: Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama

“I’ve heard NPP apparatchiks say they will not abolish the vigilantes and they are going to use them to guard. They have groups in every region and they have different accolades. In most regions, we don’t have vigilante groups, if you’re asked to mention any name in NDC the only name they will mention is Azorka Boys. The NPP formed those groups because they said they have no trust in the security services to protect them.”

He added: “If NDC decided to also in every region set up those groups what can we expect. That is why Civil Society must speak to this vigilantism in a major way because it has the tendency to lead us into a spiral of violence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tariff Prices: PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry Tariff Prices PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry
Unbridled Support: NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue Unbridled Support NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue
Ghana Education Service: Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO Ghana Education Service Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO
Awkward Handshake: Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama Awkward Handshake Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama
Prophecy: Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the presidency again Prophecy Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the presidency again
NDC: Rawlings gave me a career in politics, says Mahama NDC Rawlings gave me a career in politics, says Mahama

Recommended Videos

Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills
Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president



Top Articles

1 Watch This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkwardbullet
2 Ghana's President Akufo-Addo will not end his four-year term - NDC...bullet
3 25th Anniversary Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at...bullet
4 DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corruptbullet
5 Prophecy Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the...bullet
6 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for NDC...bullet
7 NPP Administration ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases...bullet
8 Remarkable Ghanaian appointed as Minister in the UKbullet
9 Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors...bullet
10 Unbridled Support NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium...bullet

Top Videos

1 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
4 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
5 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
6 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
7 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House...bullet
10 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet

Politics

KU.jpg
Entrepreneurship Kufuor commends Jospong, Kwame Despite for their smart business skills
Political Power I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama
Politics In Judiciary Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba
Corruption Fight Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah