news

Former President John Dramani Mahama has warned that Ghana is entering what he calls dangerous times following the rise in vigilante groups in the country.

Many raised security concerns last year following the rise of attacks by pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante groups – Delta and Invincible Forces.

In an interview with Abdul Moomen on GTV, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ghana’s democracy, Mr Mahama said that it was high time civil society organisations intervened so that the country’s peace and stability can be sustained.

“Ghana has earned the accolade as the beacon of democracy because the elections was largely successful and it’s not broken down into violence and bloodshed like we have seen in many other countries. But let me caution we are entering into a very dangerous phase with the rise of all these vigilante groups.

READ ALSO: Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama

“I’ve heard NPP apparatchiks say they will not abolish the vigilantes and they are going to use them to guard. They have groups in every region and they have different accolades. In most regions, we don’t have vigilante groups, if you’re asked to mention any name in NDC the only name they will mention is Azorka Boys. The NPP formed those groups because they said they have no trust in the security services to protect them.”

He added: “If NDC decided to also in every region set up those groups what can we expect. That is why Civil Society must speak to this vigilantism in a major way because it has the tendency to lead us into a spiral of violence.