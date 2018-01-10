Awkward Handshake :  Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama

news

Former President John Mahama has said that he and his party founder, President Jerry Rawlings does not have a strained relationship as is being speculated by the media.

Speaking on GTV he said the founder of NDC sometimes has mood swings and this causes him to “greet in military style and passes.”

“With President Rawlings, we have a good relation. Recently there has been some speculation in the media and all that. But we should understand the kind of person President Rawlings is. Sometimes he is the mood where he doesn’t want to engage in any of conversation.”

A video which went viral on social media showed the two exchanging a cold handshake at the 25th-anniversary celebration of the country’s 4th Republic just after Mahama exchanged warm pleasantries with former President Kufuor.

Many said it was because the two did not have a good relationship.

However, Mr Mahama said they have a perfect relationship.

“At the thanksgiving, they were giving all kinds of interpretation to the handshakes. There are occasions when he comes, you don’t know what kind of mood in which he is, he greets military style and he passes. But there are some other occasions like I met him in Kpando and we had a very warm handshake and exchanged pleasantries. There are sometimes you sit next to him and he is not in the mood to talk but other times he is in the mood to talk,” he said.

Mahama added that “you have to learn the mood in which he is and adjust accordingly and I don’t have any problems with President Rawlings, indeed he gave me the opportunities in life.”