Watch :  This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkward

news

It seems all is not well with two of Ghana’s former Presidents who belong to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Their actions towards each other at the 25th anniversary of 4th Republic celebration held at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2018, left many wondering what is going on between them.

READ ALSO: Make committee sitting public – Minority

In a video on social media former president John Mahama seems to arrive before his 2 other counterparts.

Former President Kufuor arrives moments later and they hug each other in a very cheerful manner while exchanging some words and beaming with hearty smiles.

However, when the founder of NDC, ex-president Rawlings came he gave Mr Kufuor a handshake and then with a straight face shook Mr Mahama as well.

READ ALSO: Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at thanksgiving service

Mr Mahama also had a straight face. The two said no words to each other and failed to look each other in the face.

This has raised speculations that the two are not in good terms for reasons yet to be known.