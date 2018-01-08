Home > News > Politics >

Watch :  This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkward


Watch This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkward

Former presidents Rawlings and Mahama gave each other what many have described as a cold handshake at the 25th anniversary of 4th Republic celebration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former president John Rawlings (Left) and John Mahama play

Former president John Rawlings (Left) and John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It seems all is not well with two of Ghana’s former Presidents who belong to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Their actions towards each other at the 25th anniversary of 4th Republic celebration held at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2018, left many wondering what is going on between them.

READ ALSO: Make committee sitting public – Minority

In a video on social media former president John Mahama seems to arrive before his 2 other counterparts.

Former President Kufuor arrives moments later and they hug each other in a very cheerful manner while exchanging some words and beaming with hearty smiles.

However, when the founder of NDC, ex-president Rawlings came he gave Mr Kufuor a handshake and then with a straight face shook Mr Mahama as well.

READ ALSO: Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at thanksgiving service

Mr Mahama also had a straight face. The two said no words to each other and failed to look each other in the face.

This has raised speculations that the two are not in good terms for reasons yet to be known.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Politics: There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi Ghana Politics There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi
25th Anniversary: Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at thanksgiving service 25th Anniversary Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at thanksgiving service
Cash For Seat: Make committee sitting public – Minority Cash For Seat Make committee sitting public – Minority
25 Years of Democratic Rule: CPP criticizes Gov’t for ‘wasting money’ on thanksgiving service 25 Years of Democratic Rule CPP criticizes Gov’t for ‘wasting money’ on thanksgiving service
DKM Scandal: John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corrupt DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corrupt
One Year in Government: 'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane Boamah punches Akufo-Addo One Year in Government 'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane Boamah punches Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t
Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills
Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president



Top Articles

1 NPP Administration ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases Akufo-Addobullet
2 DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corruptbullet
3 Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special...bullet
4 25th Anniversary Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at...bullet
5 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for NDC...bullet
6 One Year in Government 'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane...bullet
7 NDC Unity Walk Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutorbullet
8 Mustapha Hamid Government communicators to be appointedbullet
9 25 Years of Democratic Rule CPP criticizes Gov’t for...bullet
10 Ghana Politics There's high possibility NDC will...bullet

Top Videos

1 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
2 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
3 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemorationbullet
4 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
5 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God Churchbullet
6 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
7 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House for a...bullet
8 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana...bullet
9 Agenda 2020 Mahama interacts with former gov't appointeesbullet
10 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet

Politics

Impersonation PNC to sue Atik Mohammed for meeting with Akufo-Addo
Photos Akufo-Addo meets Asiedu Nketia, Ayariga, others over national issues
In Zambia Foreign Affairs Minister resigns over greed among politicians
Akoto-Ampaw-960x520.jpg
Special Prosecutor’s Office Akufo-Addo expected to name Akoto Ampaw and Addison Special Prosecutors