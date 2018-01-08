Cash For Seat :  Make committee sitting public – Minority

news

The Minority in Parliament is urging that the sittings for the five-member ad hoc committee investigating the alleged extortion of monies from expatriates by the Trades Ministry to be opened to the public.

The Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye set up the committee after the Minority requested him to do so.

The Minority argued that the Public Financial Management Act was breached when some expatriates were charged based on sitting proximity with the president during an awards ceremony.

The investigatory committee is made up of three members from the Majority side of the House and two from the Minority and they are: Ameyaw Kyeremeh, Majority Chief Whip, Chair of the Committee, Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, and Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, MP for Adentan [all from the Majority].

Those from the Minority are James Klutsey Avedzie, Deputy Minority Leader, and Dominic Ayine, the MP for Bolgatanga East.

The Minority argued that a public sitting will ensure there is transparency.

However, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the minority should leave the modalities of the sittings to the committee.

“They’ll have to define for themselves. I have told the committee to define and if they want to do public sitting it’s up to them, just so the public will be satisfied,” the MP for Suame told Accra-based Starr FM.

The committee has up to January 24 to submit its report.