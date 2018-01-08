DKM Scandal :  John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corrupt

news

Former president John Dramani Mahama has dared the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to arrest him and his wife, Lordina Mahama, following claims that they were involved in the DKM scandal.

According to him, the Nana Addo-led administration has gone “quiet” despite promising to investigate the matter when voted into power.

In his view, the NPP lied to Ghanaians concerning the DKM scandal in the lead up to the 2016 elections.

Earlier in 2017, many customers of DKM Microfinance Company were left frustrated after losing millions of cedis invested with the company.

This was after owners of the microfinance company invested in unapproved ventures and ended up losing their funds.

As a result, the Registrar General’s Department was appointed to liquidate the company in order to help refund monies to customers who lost their investments.

However, not all customers were lucky enough to receive their monies, with some getting part payment, whiles others received nothing at all.

The scandal rose to become a national issue, with the then opposition NPP accusing then president Mahama of being involved in DKM’s dealings.

Now a former president, Mahama believes the ruling government’s relaxed approach to dealing with the issue is enough evidence that he was innocent after all.

He, therefore, dared the Nana Addo administration to back their accusations by prosecuting him and his wife or be known as a party of “lies”.

“When the DKM issue came up, the NPP accused my wife and I of owning that company. So they said when they come into power, they will retrieve the money from us and give it back to those it was taken from. ByGod’s gracetoday, theyare in now power," Mahama said during the NDC’s Unity Walk held in Techiman on Saturday.

"I challenge them to investigate the ownership of DKM. If DKM is owned by my wife and me, arrest us but they are now very quiet."

“For lies, if you tell one, you have to keep telling lies to save yourself. It is said that you can lie to win power but you can’t govern a nation with lies.”