Home > News > Politics >

Prophecy :  Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the presidency again


Prophecy Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the presidency again

According to the prophet, any further engagements between Nana Addo and Shatta Wale will lead to his death which will come as a shocking news to Ghanaians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prophet Kofi Amponsah of House of Ezrah Ministries located at Asonomaso in the Kwabre East District in the Ashanti Region has predicted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will die if invites dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to the Flagstaff house again.

According to him, any further engagements between Nana Addo and Shatta Wale will lead to his death which will come as a shocking news to Ghanaians.

READ MORE: I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama

"I can see something is about to happen to Ghana, it's a serious thing which should not be taken for granted. I'm sending you to notify Akufo-Addo that if he invites Shatta Wale again, God will end his life exactly 3-days afterwards," he said.

play

 

The prophet speaking during a Prayer Conference 2018 at Asromaso Nkwanta Prayer camp, he said God's love for the president is so much so that, he is not expected to invite personality like Shatta Wale to the presidency.

He noted that, Nana Addo rose to the throne through God's intervention because many people made mockery of him that he could never win to be the president.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo invites Dancehall musician to Flagstaff House

"Tell him that God loves him, he shouldn't invite that stupid guy again. Otherwise we'll wake up one day to see him dead in his room, God will end his life. He has no idea how we fasted for him to be president, advise him or else he will die", he added.

play

 

Shatta Wale visits Flagstaff House

It will be recalled that dancehall king, Shatta Wale paid a visit to President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.

This comes on the heels of a birthday wish the President sent to the dancehall artiste.

The relationship between the president and the Shatta Wale has engendered a lot of conversations on social media.

READ MORE: Mahama - NDC not afraid of special prosecutor

Shatta Wale has done a song titled 'Nana Be Shatta' in keeping with this development.

Prophet Kofi Amponsah play

Prophet Kofi Amponsah
 

At his meeting with the President, Shatta Wale showed him an international award he won and also asked the President to fulfil all the promise he made to creative artistes during the 2016 elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Tariff Prices: PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry Tariff Prices PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry
Unbridled Support: NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue Unbridled Support NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue
Ghana Education Service: Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO Ghana Education Service Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO
4th Republic: Ghana is entering a dangerous phase, Mahama warns 4th Republic Ghana is entering a dangerous phase, Mahama warns
Awkward Handshake: Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama Awkward Handshake Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama
NDC: Rawlings gave me a career in politics, says Mahama NDC Rawlings gave me a career in politics, says Mahama

Recommended Videos

Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t
Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills



Top Articles

1 Watch This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkwardbullet
2 Ghana's President Akufo-Addo will not end his four-year term - NDC...bullet
3 25th Anniversary Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at...bullet
4 DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corruptbullet
5 Prophecy Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the...bullet
6 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for NDC...bullet
7 NPP Administration ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases...bullet
8 Remarkable Ghanaian appointed as Minister in the UKbullet
9 Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors...bullet
10 Unbridled Support NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Rawlings gave me a career in politics, says Mahama
Remarkable Ghanaian appointed as Minister in the UK
Entrepreneurship Kufuor commends Jospong, Kwame Despite for their smart business skills
Political Power I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama
Politics In Judiciary Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba
Corruption Fight Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo will not end his four-year term - NDC Youth Organiser
TV License I have no control over GBC – Information Minister
Watch This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkward
Ghana Politics There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi

Top Videos

1 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
4 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
5 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
6 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
7 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House...bullet
10 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet

Politics

KU.jpg
Entrepreneurship Kufuor commends Jospong, Kwame Despite for their smart business skills
Political Power I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama
Politics In Judiciary Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba
Corruption Fight Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah