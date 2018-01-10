Prophecy :  Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the presidency again

news

Prophet Kofi Amponsah of House of Ezrah Ministries located at Asonomaso in the Kwabre East District in the Ashanti Region has predicted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will die if invites dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to the Flagstaff house again.

According to him, any further engagements between Nana Addo and Shatta Wale will lead to his death which will come as a shocking news to Ghanaians.

"I can see something is about to happen to Ghana, it's a serious thing which should not be taken for granted. I'm sending you to notify Akufo-Addo that if he invites Shatta Wale again, God will end his life exactly 3-days afterwards," he said.

The prophet speaking during a Prayer Conference 2018 at Asromaso Nkwanta Prayer camp, he said God's love for the president is so much so that, he is not expected to invite personality like Shatta Wale to the presidency.

He noted that, Nana Addo rose to the throne through God's intervention because many people made mockery of him that he could never win to be the president.

"Tell him that God loves him, he shouldn't invite that stupid guy again. Otherwise we'll wake up one day to see him dead in his room, God will end his life. He has no idea how we fasted for him to be president, advise him or else he will die", he added.

Shatta Wale visits Flagstaff House

It will be recalled that dancehall king, Shatta Wale paid a visit to President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.

This comes on the heels of a birthday wish the President sent to the dancehall artiste.

The relationship between the president and the Shatta Wale has engendered a lot of conversations on social media.

Shatta Wale has done a song titled 'Nana Be Shatta' in keeping with this development.

At his meeting with the President, Shatta Wale showed him an international award he won and also asked the President to fulfil all the promise he made to creative artistes during the 2016 elections.