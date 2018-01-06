Home > News > Politics >

NDC Unity Walk :  Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutor


Speaking at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday during a Unity Walk hosted by the NDC, Mr Mahama seems to be replying President Akufo-Addo's comments that soon, Ghanaians will know who the 'real corrupt people are.'

play John Mahama, former president.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not afraid of the special prosecutor, the attorney general or any state prosecutor, ex-President Mahama has said.

He said members of the NDC are apostles of probity and accountability, saying ex-government officials are ready to subject themselves to the test of probity and accountability.

“We the members of NDC are not scared –whether Special Prosecutor, Attorney General or state Attorney, we are not scared," said Mahama.

"I said at Ho that we are the apostles and disciples of probity and accountability. So if we are out of government and you want to subject us to probity and accountability, we don’t have a problem but we must make sure that all our colleagues, ex-appointees who are accused of any wrongdoing go through the right process and are convicted by a competent judge.”

He added: "We the NDC members should not pass judgement on our colleagues because they are deemed innocent until they are proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.

"So as long as they have not been proven guilty it is our duty to show them some solidarity and make sure that at least they have proper legal representation."

