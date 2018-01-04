‘Forward Ever’ :  Spio-Garbrah unveils grand plan to win NDC’s 2020 presidential bid

news

A former Trade and Industry Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah has launched the ‘Forward Agenda’ to help him lead the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Dr Spio-Garbrah said the ‘Forward Ever’ agenda will send the message of sacrifice and commitment to ensure Ghana is developed.

The Agenda, he said, “is not one that can be led by just anybody. It is not just a matter of your talents, it is not a matter of the nature of your educational attainments or your financial capacity, it is the motivation in your spirit which is very difficult to measure.”

This is the second time he is making an attempt to lead the NDC. Mr Spio-Garbrah contested the NDC flag bearer position for the 2004 election and lost to late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He also picked the form for the NDC flag bearer position for the 2008 election but withdrew his candidature, leaving the race between the late President and former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Dr Spio-Garbrah has other potential contenders which include former President John Dramani Mahama, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo Alban Bagbin are also expected to go for the position when it is declared open.