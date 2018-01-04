Politics In Ghana :  ‘If elections are conducted today, NDC would win’ – Asiedu Nketia

news

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he is convinced that if elections were conducted today his party will win.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia argued that Ghanaians have realised that the governing NPP lied to win power and cannot fulfil the promises they made during the campaign.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said this has caused Ghanaians to lose hope in the NPP and would overwhelmingly vote for the NDC.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills

“What NPP government has done is making Ghanaians lose hope in them. So I am of the hope that even if elections are conducted today, NDC would win. I do know that some NPP members are unhappy with the current state of the country.”

READ ALSO: NDC won’t follow corrupt Mahama appointees to court – Koku Anyidoho

“During the campaign, they made a lot of false promises, including promising heaven saying everything will be free. There are a lot of people in the NPP that would vote for NDC if elections were conducted today because they now know that NDC told them the truth. For the NPP government when prices of fuel go up, they say it has gone down. If you lie for power, this will be your end,” he added.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said the NDC was very truthful when they were governing as compared to the NPP.