Home > News > Politics >

Political Power :  I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama


Political Power I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama

According Mahama, the NPP were peddling all manner of falsehood about him and his former appointees.

  • Published:
Former President  John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama has revealed that he was not brought up to be a lair.

He said his achievements in office were proof that he did not lie to Ghanaians.

According to him, "if you look at the kind lies peddled about me because of political power…. I was not born to lie to Ghanaians because of political power.

READ MORE: Mahama - NDC not afraid of special prosecutor

"I remember when the issue of DKM came, NPP lied that the company was for me and my wife Lordina. They claimed when they come into power they will take the money from us and pay the victims. They are in power today and should check if the company is for us, they should arrest and jail us."

He reminded members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who go about lying just for political gain to be mindful that there is only one gate to heaven.

play

 

He explained that the NPP were peddling all manner of falsehood about him and his former appointees.

"There is only one gate to heaven not two but before you can gain entrance you will have to rely on the single truth. I was not brought up to lie because of politics," he stressed.

READ ALSO: Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corrupt

He said one is bound to be a serial liar once such a person  does that for the first time adding that he or she  will need a pack of lies to cover up for the first ones that may not stand the test of time.

"When you lie once, you need several of them to cover up for the initial ones so you keep lying to deceive Ghanaians .You can lie your way  to power but you cannot lie to govern because the truth shall surely expose you one day," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Politics In Judiciary: Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba Politics In Judiciary Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba
Corruption Fight: Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah Corruption Fight Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah
Ghana's President: Akufo-Addo will not end his four-year term - NDC Youth Organiser Ghana's President Akufo-Addo will not end his four-year term - NDC Youth Organiser
TV License: I have no control over GBC – Information Minister TV License I have no control over GBC – Information Minister
Watch: This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkward Watch This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkward
Ghana Politics: There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi Ghana Politics There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi

Recommended Videos

Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills
Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president



Top Articles

1 Watch This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkwardbullet
2 NPP Administration ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases Akufo-Addobullet
3 25th Anniversary Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at...bullet
4 DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corruptbullet
5 Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special...bullet
6 Ghana's President Akufo-Addo will not end his four-year term -...bullet
7 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for...bullet
8 One Year in Government 'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane...bullet
9 25 Years of Democratic Rule CPP criticizes Gov’t for...bullet
10 Ghana Politics There's high possibility NDC will...bullet

Related Articles

Politics In Judiciary Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba
Corruption Fight Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah
Watch This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkward
Ghana Politics There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi
25th Anniversary Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at thanksgiving service
Cash For Seat Make committee sitting public – Minority
DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corrupt
25 Years of Democratic Rule CPP criticizes Gov’t for ‘wasting money’ on thanksgiving service
One Year in Government 'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane Boamah punches Akufo-Addo
Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special waste"- ex-minister

Top Videos

1 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
4 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
5 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
6 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
7 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God...bullet
8 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana...bullet
9 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House...bullet
10 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet

Politics

Parliament of Ghana
Cash For Seat Make committee sitting public – Minority
Mustapha Hamid Government communicators to be appointed
NDC Unity Walk Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutor
Impersonation PNC to sue Atik Mohammed for meeting with Akufo-Addo