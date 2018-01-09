Political Power :  I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama

news

Former President John Mahama has revealed that he was not brought up to be a lair.

He said his achievements in office were proof that he did not lie to Ghanaians.

According to him, "if you look at the kind lies peddled about me because of political power…. I was not born to lie to Ghanaians because of political power.

"I remember when the issue of DKM came, NPP lied that the company was for me and my wife Lordina. They claimed when they come into power they will take the money from us and pay the victims. They are in power today and should check if the company is for us, they should arrest and jail us."

He reminded members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who go about lying just for political gain to be mindful that there is only one gate to heaven.

He explained that the NPP were peddling all manner of falsehood about him and his former appointees.

"There is only one gate to heaven not two but before you can gain entrance you will have to rely on the single truth. I was not brought up to lie because of politics," he stressed.

He said one is bound to be a serial liar once such a person does that for the first time adding that he or she will need a pack of lies to cover up for the first ones that may not stand the test of time.

"When you lie once, you need several of them to cover up for the initial ones so you keep lying to deceive Ghanaians .You can lie your way to power but you cannot lie to govern because the truth shall surely expose you one day," he added.