5 top NDC officials received the double salaries - Wontumi

news

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Bosiako has revealed that some top five (5) NDC officials are guilty of receiving of double salaries while in office.

He said these officials confessed to him that they received the salaries as Ministers of State and Members of Parliament.

Mr. Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi, was speaking at the regional delegates congress held at Ejura in the Ashanti region on Saturday to elect regional executives of the party.

READ ALSO: Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race

9 members of the erstwhile NDC administration are under investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police service for collecting double salaries which is contrary to law.

The outspoken politician told the gathering that, the top officials came to see him so he will plead on their behalf because they did not want to go to prison for receiving double salaries.

The CID has begun a probe of the officials involved. Some of the names mentioned are Alban Bagbin, MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West Region; ET Mensah, one of the ‘three wise men’ under Mahama’s presidency and former MP for Ningo Prampram; Haruna Iddrisu, former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and MP for Tamale South, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, former Petroleum Minister and MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region and Nii Lantey Vanderpuye and former Youth and Sports Minister and MP for Odododiodioo Constituency.