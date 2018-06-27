A-Plus hires NDC lawyer to fight Ursula's defamatory lawsuit

news

Controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A-Plus has employed the services of the Deputy Greater Accra Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe to fight the lawsuit brought against him by Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

On Monday, June 25, an Accra High Court granted an application by lawyers for Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to serve controversial musician, A-Plus, with a defamation suit brought against him on Facebook.

This was after lawyer for the minister had tried without success to locate the whereabouts of the musician to serve him in person.

READ MORE: Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook

Lawyer for Mrs. Ursula-Ekuful, Gary Nimako, after unsuccessful attempts to serve A-Plus with the suit went to the court to seek permission to use the means of substituted service to serve the musician.

The lawyer averred that all the laid-down procedures to serve the musician have been employed but to no avail.

He, therefore, prayed the court to grant them an order to use means of substituted service.

The court presided over by Justice Lorenda Owusu after listening to the lawyer’s legal arguments ordered that the applicants are at liberty to post the suit on A-Plus’ Facebook wall and he would be deemed to have been duly served once the post is done, especially since A-Plus spread the allegations on Facebook.

Disputing the allegation that he was running away from the suit, A-Plus went to the court registrar to collect the suit personally, in the company of his lawyer.

In another Facebook post, he wrote "They told the court that they can not find me to serve me just to create an impression that I’m running away. So I walked into the court myself today and asked for the summons Initially I was told there was an order not to give it to me. Then I replied: “Anka mɛda ha!!! If you guys don’t give me this summons today I will organise a press conference and tell everybody that they don’t want to serve me because they know they will lose.” A little bit of back and forth…. so we had to go to the Court Registrars office. Bailiff: Sir there is an order to serve him on Facebook so I’m told we can’t give it to him. Me: Boss I beg you. They said I’m running away. That is why I’ve come here myself. Please give it to me. Court Registrars: He’s here himself. Give him a copy. What are you talking about . The registeral diɛ God will bless him anksa

READ MORE: A-Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suit

Finally I got it. Come and see straight to my lawyer, Edudzi Tamaklo…champion lawyer barko pɛ. “Kwame A Plus is running away” lier lier pants in fire!!! [sic]."