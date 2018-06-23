Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook

news

An Accra High Court judge has ordered lawyers for the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to served musician Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, on his Facebook wall.

The order follows failed attempts to served the controversial musician who has been sued for libel after accusing the minister of "shady" deals.

Attorney for the minister, Gary Nimako, told the court presided over by Justice Lorenda Owusu that all efforts to have A-Plus served with the suit proved unsuccessful.

He added that all the laid down procedures to serve the musician have been employed but to no avail.

The judge, after listening to him, ordered that he is at liberty, on behalf of his client, to post the suit on the Facebook wall of the musician and he will be deemed to have been duly served once the post is done.

The libel suit was instituted against the controversial musician after he had claimed that President Akufo-Addo’s complaint of the CID to investigate the former Ghana Football Association boss was just a knee-jerk reaction aimed at covering the controversial “89/178 million dollars GVG Kelni Stinking scandal”.

He went on to claim that the Communications Ministry, headed by Ursula Owusu, must be blamed for trying to force such a “shady’ deal down the throat of Ghanaians.

However, the allegations made by A Plus did not sit well with Ursula, who has described the musician’s comments as defamatory and libelous.

He was asked to withdraw and apologise for the comments or be dragged to court but remained defiant.

Ursula eventually sued him for libel.