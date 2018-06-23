Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy Agyapong hits new low

news

Vitriolic Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong says his colleague Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak is “dumb.”

His venom on the Asawase MP follows a motion he (Muntaka) moved in parliament last week to have Mr Agyapong face the Privileges Committee of Parliament for allegedly calling parliament “useless.”

Mr Agyapong who was out of the country when his conduct was referred to the Privileges Committee told reporters Friday that he’s not scared of anybody, threating a “showdown” with the Asawase legislator.

He said: “I am not scared of anybody in this country…I live my life…that is a dumb statement he has ever made…he is a dumb MP and now I will take him on, let him go to the privileges committee and say that I said so because he did not listen to the context of the issue and just dragged the matter to the committee.”

The Assin Central MP added: “I was referring to the NPP Chairman in the Ashanti region so where did I insult parliament? Then, I responded to my leader [Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu] which I have apologised.”

He stressed, “I am surprised there are dumb MPs…they will prove it because the video and tape are there…

“I am surprised we have MPs who just consume information without digesting it…I am not afraid, the tape is there let them play it if I insulted any MP…I respect him but the way he tries to disrespect me, I don’t like that.”