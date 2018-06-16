news

Mrs Stella Agyapong is the board chairman of the Ghana Shippers Authority, it has been reported.

Mrs Agyapong is the wife of New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to mynewsgh.com which first reported the story, her name appeared on the brochure of the Ghana Shippers Authority as the board chairman.

She is said to have been appointed to the role by the Transport Minister, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in 2017.

Though not proven or confirmed, it is believed that President Nana Akufo-Addo offered to appoint Mr Agyapong as the Transport Minister but he rejected and offered it to his surrogate Mr Asiamah.

The Ghana Shippers Authority is an agency under the Transport Ministry and was established in 1974.

It will be recalled that Mrs Agyapong this year won a GHC100.2 million contract to supply streetlights to the Ministry of Energy.

The contract was sole-sourced to her Imperial World Ventures for 150W LED streetlights.