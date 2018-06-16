Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority


NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority

Mrs Agyapong is the wife of New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

  • Published:
play Mrs. Stella Wilson Agyapong, Wife of Kennedy Agyapong.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mrs Stella Agyapong is the board chairman of the Ghana Shippers Authority, it has been reported.

READ MORE: "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending presidential staffer

Mrs Agyapong is the wife of New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to mynewsgh.com which first reported the story, her name appeared on the brochure of the Ghana Shippers Authority as the board chairman.

She is said to have been appointed to the role by the Transport Minister, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in 2017.

Though not proven or confirmed, it is believed that President Nana Akufo-Addo offered to appoint Mr Agyapong as the Transport Minister but he rejected and offered it to his surrogate Mr Asiamah.

The Ghana Shippers Authority is an agency under the Transport Ministry and was established in 1974.

It will be recalled that Mrs Agyapong this year won a GHC100.2 million contract to supply streetlights to the Ministry of Energy.

READ MORE:  Fake army captain arrested

The contract was sole-sourced to her Imperial World Ventures for 150W LED streetlights.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Odekro Report: Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m for absenteeism Odekro Report Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m for absenteeism
Corruption: Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo Corruption Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo
Ghana Card: We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten Ghana Card We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten
Chop Chop: Dismissed GEPA boss Gifty Klenam blows $132k on rent Chop Chop Dismissed GEPA boss Gifty Klenam blows $132k on rent
Accusations: Nana Addo is behaving like Donald Trump - Asiedu Nketia Accusations Nana Addo is behaving like Donald Trump - Asiedu Nketia
Defamation: Asenso-Boakye sues A Plus for GHS 20m Defamation Asenso-Boakye sues A Plus for GHS 20m

Recommended Videos

Political News: Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars Political News Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars
Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
Alban Bagbin: Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration Alban Bagbin Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration



Top Articles

1 Divorce Petition Tony Lithur’s claims of infidelity “can’t be true” –...bullet
2 Secret Admirer NPP's Abronye DC wants to marry Nana Oye Lithurbullet
3 Chop Chop Dismissed GEPA boss Gifty Klenam blows $132k on rentbullet
4 2020 Elections Forget our votes in 2020 - Angry Madina traders...bullet
5 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasancebullet
6 Chop Chop EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenambullet
7 National ID Minority goes to court over Ghana card registrationbullet
8 Odekro Report Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m...bullet
9 Accusations Nana Addo is behaving like Donald Trump -...bullet
10 Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST...bullet

Related Articles

Issues "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending presidential staffer
Security Fake army captain arrested
Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslims
Ramadan Festival Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak
Odekro Report Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m for absenteeism
Corruption Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo
Ghana Card We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten
Chop Chop Dismissed GEPA boss Gifty Klenam blows $132k on rent
Accusations Nana Addo is behaving like Donald Trump - Asiedu Nketia
#Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
Ghana Cedi Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciation
Ghana Politics Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over foot soldier comment
Kwame A Plus
Resolute You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Allegations Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tank