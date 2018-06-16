Pulse.com.gh logo
Fake army captain arrested


Security Fake army captain arrested

  • Published:
A man parading himself as a military officer has been arrested by the police in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region.

READ MORE: 8 fake military men arrested in Aburi

The man, 40, who identifies himself as "Captain Kofi Hota" was arrested last Thursday.

This was confirmed by the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Kingsley Augustine Oppong.

Two military uniforms and fake ID card were retrieved from him following the arrest.

It will be recalled that last year, a 24-year-old man was also arrested by the Accra Region Police Command after claiming he is a captain in the army.

READ MORE: Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court

Ernest Norshie was wearing military apparel which clearly indicated that he was a captain in the army.

