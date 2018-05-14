Home > News > Politics >

African leaders perform poorly because they're forced - Kufuor


According to Kufuor, the problem of unprepared leaders is not limited to Ghana, it pervasive in much of Africa.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has stated that most African leaders on the continent perform abysmal because they are not prepared to rule.

He said most of the country’s leaders across sectors are performing poorly because they were forced into those positions.

According to him, "the problem of unprepared leaders is not limited to Ghana, it pervasive in much of Africa."

Speaking at the launch of the Endowment Fund of The John A. Kufuor Foundation (JAK Foundation), a ceremony to raise money for the Endowment Fund, which was in line with the "80 for 80" campaign, which seeks to raise GH¢80 million cedis ($15 million) to commemorate his upcoming 80th birthday, the former president noted that the process of preparing the country's leaders must be focused on the youth, who form the foundation for Ghana's leap to prosperity.

He added that "I don’t blame the leaders because many of them were forced into leadership positions; they were not prepared;…you cannot give leadership in any sector [to anybody] without they being prepared in terms of knowledge and experience and exposure."

He, therefore, called for adequate preparation of the youth for leadership, which his Foundation was seeking to do.

