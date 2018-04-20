Home > News > Politics >

Woman arrested with cocaine not my relative - Prez Kufour


Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour

Rumours of the relation between Felicia and the ex-President intensified on social media when the news broke 2 days ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Kufour play

President Kufour
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has denied any relation to the Felicia Kufour, the lady who has been convicted for the possession of cocaine in the United Kingdom.

Felicia Kufour who together with 10 others was recently sentenced to a combined prison term of 139 years for drug related offences in the United Kingdom (UK).

Rumours of the relation between Felicia and the ex-President intensified on social media when the news broke 2 days ago.

READ ALSO: Kufour outlines characteristics that the Special Prosecutor must possess

However, a quick rebuttal by the office of the President Kufour denied any blood relation by the two.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Social Media Circulation of the Arrest and Jailing of three Ghanaians in the United Kingdom for Dealing in Drugs including one Felicia Kufour

A social media circulation of the arrest in December 2016 by the Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom authorities of several people including three UK-based Ghanaians and their recent imprisonment for a total of 139 years that included one Felicia Kufour has come to the notice of the Office of Former President John Kufuor. Some sections of the media are erroneously linking the said Felicia Kufour to the former president as his niece.

The office of Former President John Kufuor wishes to let all in the media and the general public to know that the said Felicia Kufour is in no way related to the former president. It is instructive that there is a picture of the said Felicia Kufour associated with the said publication. The former president wants to make it known to all and sundry that that individual is not known to him and is no niece or relative of his.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Allegations: NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE Allegations NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE
Double Salary Saga: I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu
Freedom of Speech: Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting Akufo-Addo Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting Akufo-Addo
Software Scandal: SSNIT's management press conference needless and full of lies - Ernest Thompson Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference needless and full of lies - Ernest Thompson
Special Prosecutor: Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu Special Prosecutor Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu
Suspensions: Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't

Recommended Videos

Double Salary Scandal: I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP Double Salary Scandal I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP
Ibrahim Mahama: My hands are clean hence I don't fear Martin Amidu Ibrahim Mahama My hands are clean hence I don't fear Martin Amidu
Diplomatic Visit: Akufo-Addo meets UK Labour Party leader Diplomatic Visit Akufo-Addo meets UK Labour Party leader



Top Articles

1 Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov'tbullet
2 MMT Scandal I dare Martin Amidu to investigate me - NPP's Amoako Tuffourbullet
3 Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference needless and...bullet
4 Threats Fix our roads or we boot you out - Dome-Kwabenya residents...bullet
5 Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for...bullet
6 Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted -...bullet
7 Clean Hands I don't fear Martin Amidu - Ibrahim Mahamabullet
8 Royal Visit Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince Williambullet
9 Factionalism Nana Addo may lose Central Region in...bullet
10 Double Salary I received GH¢40 as my salary in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Ekow Spio Garbrah
NDC Leader Spio-Garbrah not against NDC Unity Walks - Isaac Ahimah
UN Sustainable Development Goals Ghanaian politicians love slogans but lack implementation capacity - UN expert
Stephen Ntim
NPP Race Nana Addo pleaded with me to step down - Stephen Ntim
Sammy Crabbe
Security Concerns Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe