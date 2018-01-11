Tackling Corruption :  Kufour outlines characteristics that the Special Prosecutor must possess

news

Former president John Agyekum Kufour believes whoever is to be appointed as Special Prosecutor must possess extraordinary characteristics that go beyond just competence.

According to him, Ghanaians will be better served if the person chosen is fair-minded and has a good conscience.

READ ALSO:

President Akufo-Addo will soon appoint Ghana’s first-ever Special Prosecutor after recently assenting to the Special Prosecutors Act passed by Parliament.

The President pushed for the creation of the new office in a bid to take the fight against corruption to a whole new level.

The Special Prosecutor is expected to take on all government and public officials who are involved in corrupt practices.

Many have given their opinion on the kind of person they expect to occupy the office of the Special Prosecutor, however, Kufour insists competence must not be the only factor.

According to him, whoever is to be appointed must be have a professional human touch as well as good conscience when dealing with matters.

READ ALSO:

“I believe that we should pray that we get a good person – when I say good, I mean the person should be good not only as a competent lawyer but also a person with conscience,” the former president said.

“When you’ve got a professional with human feeling, a professional with human touch, with conscience, holding that that office, I tell you, it will make it definitely what we all want, so that corruption will be tackled objectively, not with biases: Because he’s my party person, or he’s from my village or my cousin or anything, but they will go at their work based on the law and also with conscience.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest that lawyers Akoto Ampaw and Philip Addison are the frontrunners to be appointed by the President as Special Prosecutor.