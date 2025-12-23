President Mahama speaks about alleged ownership of Chain Homes Estate

President John Dramani Mahama has firmly rejected allegations that he owns the upscale Chain Homes Estate in Accra, describing the claim as false and detached from reality.

Speaking publicly on the matter, the President provided a personal account of how he and his family came to live in the estate, insisting that they are tenants and not owners.

Addressing residents during a gathering at Chain Homes, President Mahama explained that his move into the estate was driven by necessity rather than privilege. He recounted that at the time, he and his family were struggling to secure a suitable place to rent in Accra.

We were looking for a place to rent and we didn’t get,

he told residents.

Finally, they said there’s a place at Chain Homes, so we came to check.

According to the President, the decision to accept the accommodation was a practical one. He recalled a conversation with his wife, Lordina Mahama, highlighting the limited options available to them at the time.

We have no choice anyway. It’s not about whether we like it, we’ll take it,

he said, stressing that the move had nothing to do with ownership or real estate investment. Mahama also addressed the persistent rumours that have circulated for years, particularly in political discourse, suggesting that the estate belongs to him. He remarked,

They say it’s Mahama’s estate, so all of you who bought houses here bought them illegally. You should have paid the money to me

The comment drew laughter from residents but carried a pointed message aimed at dispelling what he described as a baseless narrative. The President further sought to humanise his relationship with the community, recounting how he was welcomed as a neighbour rather than as a property owner.

The first person I met that I knew was Paul

he said, referring to a resident who welcomed him on behalf of others in the estate. He encouraged residents not to feel intimidated by the security presence around him, adding,

Don’t be intimidated by the soldiers and all that. We’re neighbors

Chain Homes Estate, located near Burma Camp in Accra, is regarded as one of the city’s premium residential developments, with properties often valued at over one million dollars. Its high-end status has frequently been cited by critics and commentators as the basis for speculation about President Mahama’s alleged ownership.