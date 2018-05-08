Agric Minister is an 'arrogant liar' - Poultry Farmers claim

news

A group calling itself the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers has labelled the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as arrogant.

They claim the Minister is hot headed and he doesn't mean well for poultry farmers in Ghana.

“Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is an arrogant minister who does not listen to advice from us concerning the welfare of the ministry and our jobs”, Former National Chairman of the association, Mr Kwadwo Asante said.

The former Chairman, who was granting an interview on radio in Kumasi said the Dr. Akoto and his deputy are both clueless.

“There is nothing Dr. Akoto and his deputy Nurudeen would listen when you inform them”, he alleged.

Last year, a lot of poultry farmers had problems concerning an agro company which bred chicken for them but unfortunately, most of them lost their business because the chickens did not survive.

However, all efforts to seek redress from the Ministry has proved futile, Kwadwo Asante said.

According to him, the association petitioned the ministry in the year 2017 on the incident but “till date no response has been made by the minister despite scheduling a meeting with them but never turned up till date.

“Over 100 poultry farmers across the country were affected. At least, each farmer lost close to 30,000 or 40,000 chickens at the time”, he added