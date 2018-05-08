Home > News > Politics >

Agric Minister is an 'arrogant liar' - Poultry Farmers claim


Allegations Agric Minister is an 'arrogant liar' - Poultry Farmers claim

“There is nothing Dr. Akoto and his deputy Nurudeen would listen when you inform them”, he alleged.

  • Published:
Dr Akoto play

Dr Akoto
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group calling itself the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers has labelled the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as arrogant.

They claim the Minister is hot headed and he doesn't mean well for poultry farmers in Ghana.

“Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is an arrogant minister who does not listen to advice from us concerning the welfare of the ministry and our jobs”, Former National Chairman of the association, Mr Kwadwo Asante said.

The former Chairman, who was granting an interview on radio in Kumasi said the Dr. Akoto and his deputy are both clueless.

READ ALSO: 5m Ghanaians to be employed under ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ – Agric Minister

“There is nothing Dr. Akoto and his deputy Nurudeen would listen when you inform them”, he alleged.

Last year, a lot of poultry farmers had problems  concerning an agro company which bred chicken for them but unfortunately, most of them lost their business because the chickens did not survive.

However, all efforts to seek redress from the Ministry has proved futile, Kwadwo Asante said.

According to him, the association petitioned the ministry in the year 2017 on the incident but “till date no response has been made by the minister despite scheduling a meeting with them but never turned up till date.

“Over 100 poultry farmers across the country were affected. At least, each farmer lost close to 30,000 or 40,000 chickens at the time”, he added

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

History: JB Danquah is the founder of University of Ghana - Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah is the founder of University of Ghana - Akufo-Addo
Ward Congresses: Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Buhari: President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress Buhari President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress
Justification: Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags Justification Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags
Confidence: NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi Confidence NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi
Shots Fired: Thank Nana Addo for fixing NDC mess - NPP Vice Chairperson hopeful Shots Fired Thank Nana Addo for fixing NDC mess - NPP Vice Chairperson hopeful

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo running 'incompetent family & friends' Government Politics Akufo-Addo running 'incompetent family & friends' Government
Ghana's Finances: NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah Ghana's Finances NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah
Politics: Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’ Politics Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’



Top Articles

1 Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses crybullet
2 Disappointment NPP is ungrateful; Delta Force member joins NDCbullet
3 Justification Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller -...bullet
4 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at...bullet
5 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana -...bullet
6 Ex-President Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu wasn't...bullet
7 Drug Abuse Speak sense and stop abusing Tramadol - NPP man...bullet
8 Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehenebullet
9 Ghana's Finances NPP's alarming borrowing might get us...bullet
10 Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as...bullet

Politics

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
Caveat Stop politicizing the civil service - Koku Anyidoho warns NPP
NDC Unity Walk Akufo-Addo government can't take criticism - Mahama
Politics In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives
Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"