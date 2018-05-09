Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasance

news

Ohenba Akua, popularly known as Akua Blakofe has resigned as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourist Development Company, (GTDC) citing some irregularities at the company.

The former television and radio presenter said she will officially hand over by the end of the month.

Blakofe, who announced this decision on her Facebook page, indicated that people at the company are not working but rather interested in travelling and taking per diems.

She said she took the bold decision to resign because she “wanted to work, and not travel and take per diems.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Blakofe as the Deputy CEO in February last year after she massively campaigned for him in the 2016 general elections.

She also used the opportunity to thank Nana Addo for allowing her to serve, however, she maintained will be better off if she stayed out government because of the attitudes of people.

The Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited (GTDC) was established in 1972 as a Limited Liability Company to operate as the investment and commercial wing of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The company subsists essentially to promote relevant competencies in the management and marketing of tourism projects.

Check out what Blakofe posted