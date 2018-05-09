Home > News > Politics >

Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasance


Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasance

President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Blakofe as the Deputy CEO in February last year after she massively campaigned for him in the 2016 general elections.

  • Published:
Akua Blakofe play

Akua Blakofe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ohenba Akua, popularly known as Akua Blakofe has resigned as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourist Development Company, (GTDC) citing some irregularities at the company.

The former television and radio presenter said she will officially hand over by the end of the month.

Blakofe, who announced this decision on her Facebook page, indicated that people at the company are not working but rather interested in travelling and taking per diems.

She said she took the bold decision to resign because she “wanted to work, and not travel and take per diems.”

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo's appointees sabotaging me - Bugri Naabu

President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Blakofe as the Deputy CEO in February last year after she massively campaigned for him in the 2016 general elections.

She also used the opportunity to thank Nana Addo for allowing her to serve, however, she maintained will be better off if she stayed out government because of the attitudes of people.

The Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited (GTDC) was established in 1972 as a Limited Liability Company to operate as the investment and commercial wing of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The company subsists essentially to promote relevant competencies in the management and marketing of tourism projects.

Check out what Blakofe posted

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Booted Out: Frances Essiam fired Booted Out Frances Essiam fired
Assault: Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalist Assault Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalist
Assault: NPP condemns Hajia Fati after media threatens to blacklist party Assault NPP condemns Hajia Fati after media threatens to blacklist party
Legal Action: Hajia threatens to sue NPP if... Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...
Allegations: Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private residence - CDG alleges Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private residence - CDG alleges
Jobless Graduates: Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people - Civil organisation Jobless Graduates Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people - Civil organisation

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon Politics Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon
History: JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo
Politics: Government to rehabilitate police stations nationwide – Nana Addo Politics Government to rehabilitate police stations nationwide – Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses crybullet
2 Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private residence...bullet
3 Jobless Graduates Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people -...bullet
4 Disappointment NPP is ungrateful; Delta Force member joins NDCbullet
5 Justification Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller...bullet
6 History JB Danquah is the founder of University of Ghana -...bullet
7 Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...bullet
8 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia...bullet
9 Assault Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping...bullet
10 Allegations Agric Minister is an 'arrogant liar' -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Easter Messagebullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Campaign Promises Odike as President would have been better than Nana Addo - NDC man
Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Nigeria's president, Buhari undergoes another medical trip, one year after disappearing for 103 days
Buhari President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress
Chairman Wontumi
Confidence NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi