Akufo-Addo's appointees sabotaging me - Bugri Naabu

Embattled Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Bugri Naabu has tasked President Akufo-Addo to call some of his appointees to order.

He said some government appointees are sabotaging his efforts to win a second term as Chairman.

“During the constituency elections, they organized and supported candidates whom they hoped to use against me. They have not relented in their efforts to get me out. Those at forefront of this conspiracy include some of your Hon. Ministers and Deputy Ministers and Hon. MMDCEs", Naabu said.

In a letter to the President, Bugri Naabu said this sabotage is stemming from the rumour that ex-President John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama bribed him to disown Nana Akufo-Addo.

The worried Chairman named the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, His deputy, Solomon Boar, Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government minister and MP for Nalerigu Gambaga, Dr. Ziblim Iddi, Deputy Tourism Minister, Arts and Culture, and MP Gushegu and Dr. Clifford Braimah, Managing Director for Ghana Water Company Ltd, and as many as eight (8) regional Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), as appointees of the president contributing significantly to the web of conspiracy against his second bid.

“This is just for your information to update you on the happenings in the Region regarding the upcoming Regional delegates Conference to elect Regional Officers of our party. I am confident that I will win but in the event that the unexpected happens, your Appointees mentioned above are to blame”, a frightened Bugri Naabu wrote.