Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo's appointees sabotaging me - Bugri Naabu


Saboteurs Akufo-Addo's appointees sabotaging me - Bugri Naabu

He said some government appointees are sabotaging his efforts to win a second term as Chairman.

  • Published:
Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu play

Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Embattled Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Bugri Naabu has tasked President Akufo-Addo to call some of his appointees to order.

He said some government appointees are sabotaging his efforts to win a second term as Chairman.

“During the constituency elections, they organized and supported candidates whom they hoped to use against me. They have not relented in their efforts to get me out. Those at forefront of this conspiracy include some of your Hon. Ministers and Deputy Ministers and Hon. MMDCEs", Naabu said.

READ ALSO: I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu

In a letter to the President, Bugri Naabu said this sabotage is stemming from the rumour that ex-President John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama bribed him to disown Nana Akufo-Addo.

Bugri Naabu play

Bugri Naabu

 

The worried Chairman named the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, His deputy, Solomon Boar, Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government minister and MP for Nalerigu Gambaga, Dr. Ziblim Iddi, Deputy Tourism Minister, Arts and Culture, and MP Gushegu and Dr. Clifford Braimah, Managing Director for Ghana Water Company Ltd, and as many as eight (8) regional Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), as appointees of the president contributing significantly to the web of conspiracy against his second bid.

“This is just for your information to update you on the happenings in the Region regarding the upcoming Regional delegates Conference to elect Regional Officers of our party. I am confident that I will win but in the event that the unexpected happens, your Appointees mentioned above are to blame”, a frightened Bugri Naabu wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Economic Challenges: Ban on galamsey cause of hardship - Baba Jamal Economic Challenges Ban on galamsey cause of hardship - Baba Jamal
Election 2020: NDC would win power 'hands down' if Ghanaians vote today – Kofi Adams Election 2020 NDC would win power 'hands down' if Ghanaians vote today – Kofi Adams
Shocking Revelation: NPP have headquarters at Jubilee House Shocking Revelation NPP have headquarters at Jubilee House
Old Age: Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC Old Age Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC
Special Prosecutor: Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi Special Prosecutor Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi
Theft: Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen Theft Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings Politics Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings



Top Articles

1 Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID todaybullet
2 Presidency Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UKbullet
3 Election 2020 NDC would win power 'hands down' if Ghanaians vote...bullet
4 Old Age Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DCbullet
5 Special Prosecutor Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as...bullet
6 Azaan Comments Sack Frimpong Boateng for saying WhatsApp...bullet
7 Libel Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on...bullet
8 Theft Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolenbullet
9 Shocking Revelation NPP have headquarters at Jubilee Housebullet
10 'My mother nearly fainted when she heard I was drunk...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies...bullet

Politics

Franklin Cudjoe
Bloated Government Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe
Isaac Adongo
Obinim Sticker Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo
Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC
Caveat Stop defaming me - Sedinam Tamakloe warns media and EOCO
Alhassan Suhuyini
NPP Elections Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia