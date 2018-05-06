Akufo-Addo government can't take criticism - Mahama

news

Ex-president John Mahama says government officials are intolerant to divergent opinions, singling out the bashing he received from government over his pro-galamsey comments last week in Kumasi.

Mr Mahama, addressing hundreds of NDC supporters after a "unity walk" in Kumasi last week, slammed government's handling of the fight against galamsey.

But he was heavily criticised by government with the Lands and Natural Resource Minister John Peter Amewu leading the charge.

He described the ex-president as a "conman."

Speaking in Bolga on Saturday, Mr Mahama described what he says is the government's inability to take criticism.

He said: “Unfortunately it looks like the current people in government cannot take criticism. When you offer any decision, they call you all kinds of unprintable names but I was not brought up to use unprintable names against my political opponents.”