Home > News > Politics >

Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives


Politics In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives

In a tone depicting anger, Mr Mahama rejected government claims that the president's relatives are qualified for the job, saying when he was president, he had "plenty" relatives who were also qualified to serve in his government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-president John Mahama has ripped into President Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing him of loading his government with his relatives.

In a tone depicting anger, Mr Mahama rejected government claims that the president's relatives are qualified for the job, saying when he was president, he had "plenty" relatives who were also qualified to serve in his government.

READ MORE: Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"

"When they are out of government, even when you are not doing family and friends, they say it is a family and friends government," he said in Bolga after leading a Unity Walk on Saturday.

"Then when they come into government they appoint all their relatives into government  and when you talk, they say 'oh it doesn't matter, it is whether they are qualified.'

He quizzed: "Who doesn't have relatives who are qualified?"

"I have plenty relatives who are qualified who could have served in my government but they fact that you are president does not mean you must laod your government with your relatives."

READ MORE:  Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP

In the lead-up to the 2016 polls, leading figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused Mr Mahama of running a "family and friends" government.

They also accuse him of giving juicy contracts his brother Ibrahim Mahama.

Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Election 2020: Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon" Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"
NPP Primaries: Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP NPP Primaries Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP
Development: Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace development in Kumasi Development Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace development in Kumasi
Jubilee House: Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana - Prophet says Jubilee House Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana - Prophet says
Recalled: Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Minister Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Minister
Assault: Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters

Recommended Videos

Politics: Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’ Politics Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’
Politics: Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur Politics Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur
Job Provision: Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth Job Provision Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth



Top Articles

1 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP...bullet
2 John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehenebullet
3 Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehenebullet
4 Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Ministerbullet
5 Unemployment Nation Builders Corps is modern day slavery -...bullet
6 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana -...bullet
7 NPP Elections Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe...bullet
8 Allegations Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect...bullet
9 Query Am I that stupid to undermine Otumfuo? - Gabby...bullet
10 Employment NABCO employees won't be unemployed after 3...bullet

Related Articles

Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"
NPP Primaries Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP
Employment NABCO employees won't be unemployed after 3 years - Hamid
Point of Correction Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP
NPP Elections Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe from NPP Chairman elect
Allegations Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect illegal miners - Kennedy Agyapong
Galamsey Comments Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns
Shots Fired Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Protests erupted in the capital Antananarivo over the contested electoral law
Rajaonarimampianina Top Madagascar court scraps contested clauses in electoral law
Joshua Akamba
Jobs Nation Builders Corps is a scam - NDC's Joshua Akamba
John Boadu
Regional Elections NPP National Delegates Conference might be postponed - Boadu
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
Legislators Parliament to resume from recess on May 15