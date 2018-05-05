Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"

news

Former President John Mahama has said he will "very soon" make his intention to run for president again known.

READ MORE: Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress Unity Walk in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the ex-president said he has heard the message of his party's grassroots who are urging him to run for president.

He said: "I've gone round the country and I have the opportunity to interact with a lot of the grassroots and I have heard the message that they have kept echoing to me.

He added: "I have had the opportunity to speak to many people who have the best interest of our party at heart. And sooner rather thank later, I think very very soon, I would make my political future clear."

Mr Mahama became Ghanaians first president seeking re-election to lose an election to an opposition candidate.

READ MORE: Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP

He lost to then candidate Nana AKufo-Addo by more the a million votes.

Should he decide to contest, he be the first ex-president to run for president in the nation's history.

Mr Mahama will come up against leading NDC presidential hopefuls such as Joshu Alabi and veteran politician and legislator Alban Bagbin.