Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress Unity Walk in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the ex-president said he has heard the message of his party's grassroots who are urging him to run for president.
He said: "I've gone round the country and I have the opportunity to interact with a lot of the grassroots and I have heard the message that they have kept echoing to me.
He added: "I have had the opportunity to speak to many people who have the best interest of our party at heart. And sooner rather thank later, I think very very soon, I would make my political future clear."
Mr Mahama became Ghanaians first president seeking re-election to lose an election to an opposition candidate.
He lost to then candidate Nana AKufo-Addo by more the a million votes.
Should he decide to contest, he be the first ex-president to run for president in the nation's history.
Mr Mahama will come up against leading NDC presidential hopefuls such as Joshu Alabi and veteran politician and legislator Alban Bagbin.