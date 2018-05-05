Home > News > Politics >

Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"


Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress Unity Walk in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the ex-president said he has heard the message of his party's grassroots who are urging him to run again.

Former President John Mahama has said he will "very soon" make his intention to run for president again known.

He said: "I've gone round the country and I have the opportunity to interact with a lot of the grassroots and I have heard the message that they have kept echoing to me.

He added: "I have had the opportunity to speak to many people who have the best interest of our party at heart. And sooner rather thank later, I think very very soon, I would make my political future clear."

Mr Mahama became Ghanaians first president seeking re-election to lose an election to an opposition candidate.

He lost to then candidate Nana AKufo-Addo by more the a million votes.

Should he decide to contest, he be the first ex-president to run for president in the nation's history.

Mr Mahama will come up against leading NDC presidential hopefuls such as Joshu Alabi and veteran politician and legislator Alban Bagbin.

