Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency in the Western Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has fired salvos at Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, for calling former President John Mahama as a con man.

His comments come after John Peter Amewu, described Mahama as a con man who failed to deliver his on promises.

Mahama speaking at the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) unity walk in Kumasi over the weekend, he described the government's approach in the campaign as counterproductive.

READ MORE: Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister

He said "it is true that if we don't do something about it, it will destroy the environment. But we need to apply wisdom. Because we've chased young people involved in illegal small-scale mining with soldiers in the past in this country, but it didn't work."

However, in a response to Mahama, Mr Amewu said the government has created 12 mining districts and 33 satellite districts.

He told Accra-based Citi FM: "What has Mahama been able to do? Today, we have created a lot of mining districts, we’ve created 12 mining districts and 33 satellite districts. We are bringing mining back to the decentralization level. The small-scale mining which was in the status quo was supposed to have mining communities.

"These were not inaugurated in all the years Mahama was President, we have just inaugurated them, bringing mining to the community of the owners of the resources. Decentralization, this is the approach, so I am so disappointed in Mahama.

"He cannot address the problems. I’m telling the small-scale miners that this gentleman is a con man. He’s deceiving them and if they dare go in for him just because of galamsey, this country will come down."

But the NDC MP in a scathing attack on the Minister said Nana Addo is rather the con man who has failed to honour his promises and disappointed Ghanaians.

Speaking on Accra-based Radio Gold, Akandoh labelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the real con man.

READ ALSO: Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conman

"If you want someone who is a con man, I’m going to tell Amewu who a con man is...A con man is somebody who told the people of this country that look, vote for me, if I come I’ll legalise galamsey, and when he comes back he bans even legal mining.

"A con man is somebody who will tell us that look, vote for me, if I come I’ll give every constituency $1 million and he comes back and he will come and cut even the District Assemblies Common Fund and tries to give it back to us as that money that was promised.

"A con man is somebody who will promise us that look if I come I’ll pay teacher trainee allowances and then he comes and pretends as if he is changing that one into degree, so that now it is a tertiary institution and it will not need any allowance."

He added: "A con man is somebody who will promise the whole country that look, vote for me, if I come, I am going to create one dam in every village in the northern parts of the country and he comes and you ask him and he says oh, it’s the rainy season, it’s the dry season, tell Peter Amewu that if he doesn’t know who a con man is, that is who a con man is."