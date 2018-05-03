Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP


Point of Correction Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP

John Peter Amewu, described former President John Mahama as a con man who failed to deliver his promises.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency in the Western Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has fired salvos at Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, for calling former President John Mahama as a con man.

His comments come after John Peter Amewu, described Mahama as a con man who failed to deliver his on promises.

Mahama speaking at the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) unity walk in Kumasi over the weekend, he described the government's approach in the campaign as counterproductive.

READ MORE: Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister

He said "it is true that if we don't do something about it, it will destroy the environment. But we need to apply wisdom. Because we've chased young people involved in illegal small-scale mining with soldiers in the past in this country, but it didn't work."

However, in a response to Mahama, Mr Amewu said the government has created 12 mining districts and 33 satellite districts.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu play

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu

 

He told Accra-based Citi FM: "What has Mahama been able to do? Today, we have created a lot of mining districts, we’ve created 12 mining districts and 33 satellite districts. We are bringing mining back to the decentralization level. The small-scale mining which was in the status quo was supposed to have mining communities.

"These were not inaugurated in all the years Mahama was President, we have just inaugurated them, bringing mining to the community of the owners of the resources. Decentralization, this is the approach, so I am so disappointed in Mahama.

"He cannot address the problems. I’m telling the small-scale miners that this gentleman is a con man. He’s deceiving them and if they dare go in for him just because of galamsey, this country will come down."

But the NDC MP in a scathing attack on the Minister said Nana Addo is rather the con man who has failed to honour his promises and disappointed Ghanaians.

Speaking on Accra-based Radio Gold, Akandoh labelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the real con man.

READ ALSO: Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conman

"If you want someone who is a con man, I’m going to tell Amewu who a con man is...A con man is somebody who told the people of this country that look, vote for me, if I come I’ll legalise galamsey, and when he comes back he bans even legal mining.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh play

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

 

"A con man is somebody who will tell us that look, vote for me, if I come I’ll give every constituency $1 million and he comes back and he will come and cut even the District Assemblies Common Fund and tries to give it back to us as that money that was promised.

"A con man is somebody who will promise us that look if I come I’ll pay teacher trainee allowances and then he comes and pretends as if he is changing that one into degree, so that now it is a tertiary institution and it will not need any allowance."

He added: "A con man is somebody who will promise the whole country that look, vote for me, if I come, I am going to create one dam in every village in the northern parts of the country and he comes and you ask him and he says oh, it’s the rainy season, it’s the dry season, tell Peter Amewu that if he doesn’t know who a con man is, that is who a con man is."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Allegations: Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect illegal miners - Kennedy Agyapong Allegations Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect illegal miners - Kennedy Agyapong
Employment: Unemployed graduates thank Akufo-Addo for creating jobs Employment Unemployed graduates thank Akufo-Addo for creating jobs
MMT Scandal: Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to tamper with evidence MMT Scandal Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to tamper with evidence
NPP Elections: Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe from NPP Chairman elect NPP Elections Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe from NPP Chairman elect
Galamsey Comments: Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns Galamsey Comments Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns
Shots Fired: Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister Shots Fired Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur Politics Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur
Politics: Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu Politics Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu
Job Provision: Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth Job Provision Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth



Top Articles

1 Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"bullet
2 Illegal Mining Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conmanbullet
3 Confusion 13 NDC executives resignbullet
4 John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehenebullet
5 Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top...bullet
6 Legal Battle Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account againbullet
7 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
8 Misinformation NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo...bullet
9 Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahamabullet
10 NPP Elections Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000...bullet

Related Articles

Allegations Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect illegal miners - Kennedy Agyapong
Galamsey Comments Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns
Shots Fired Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister
Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"
Illegal Mining Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conman
Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahama
Illegal Mining Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks
Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining
Economic Challenges Ban on galamsey cause of hardship - Baba Jamal
US Military Cooperations Here are photos from Ghana-US military deal demonstration

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Dr Opuni
Corruption Trial Opuni's case adjourned to June 11
Jerry Rawlings
Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Asiedu Nketia
Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Bugri Naabu
NPP Primaries Social media trolls Bugri Naabu over 'embarrassing' defeat