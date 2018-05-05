Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP

news

Suspended first national vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party Sammy Crabbe is not qualified to stand for the chairmanship position of the party.

The party's general secretary John Boadu says his suspension makes him ineligible to contest for any party position.

He told Joy News Mr Crabbe is on an "indefinite suspension."

He was suspended by the NPP in the run-up to the 2016 polls after the NPP's disciplinary committee was petitioned to take action against him for bringing the party's image into disrepute.

On Friday, he stormed the party's headquarters to pick forms for the chairmanship race but he was prevented from doing so by one Hajia Fati, a known activist of the party.

In the process, a reporter with Accra-based Adom FM was assaulted.

Mr Crabbe challenged his suspension in court. However, the court ruled that the suspension was just and right.

Others who were suspended included the party's chairman Paul Afoko and general secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.