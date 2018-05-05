Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana - Prophet says

news

Controversial prophet and critic of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has said the president's administration is "never good for Ghana"

Speaking to Kofi TV, the head pastor and founder of Glorious Wave Church International claimed to have prophesied that Ghanaians will regret voting for the president within six months.

He said: “I prophesied after the 2016 elections that I give this government only six months, after six months, Ghanaians will start complaining. If I am lying, look for yourself. I don’t hate him but I speak the truth."

He added: “Nana Akufo-Addo and I see spiritually that his coming to Ghana to rule doesn’t go well for Ghana. And I can say so boldly anywhere and explain. His coming is never good for Ghana. I am not saying they won’t do anything. They will do a lot but by 2020, Ghanaians will be complaining.

“Have they paid all the Free SHS? What has happened to the One District one Factory? I am not saying they won’t do anything, I am saying after their six months in power, *Ghanaians have will regret (sic)."