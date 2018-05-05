Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana - Prophet says


Jubilee House Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana - Prophet says

Speaking to Kofi TV, the head pastor and founder of Glorious Wave Church International claimed to have prophesied that Ghanaians will regret voting for the president within six months.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Nana Akufo-Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial prophet and critic of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has said the president's administration is "never good for Ghana"

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Minister

Speaking to Kofi TV, the head pastor and founder of Glorious Wave Church International claimed to have prophesied that Ghanaians will regret voting for the president within six months.

He said: “I prophesied after the 2016 elections that I give this government only six months, after six months, Ghanaians will start complaining. If I am lying, look for yourself. I don’t hate him but I speak the truth."

He added: “Nana Akufo-Addo and I see spiritually that his coming to Ghana to rule doesn’t go well for Ghana. And I can say so boldly anywhere and explain. His coming is never good for Ghana. I am not saying they won’t do anything. They will do a lot but by 2020, Ghanaians will be complaining.

READ MORE: NABCO employees won't be unemployed after 3 years - Hamid

“Have they paid all the Free SHS? What has happened to the One District one Factory? I am not saying they won’t do anything, I am saying after their six months in power, *Ghanaians have will regret (sic)."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Development: Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace development in Kumasi Development Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace development in Kumasi
Recalled: Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Minister Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Minister
Assault: Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters
Employment: NABCO employees won't be unemployed after 3 years - Hamid Employment NABCO employees won't be unemployed after 3 years - Hamid
Rajaonarimampianina: Top Madagascar court scraps contested clauses in electoral law Rajaonarimampianina Top Madagascar court scraps contested clauses in electoral law
Jobs: Nation Builders Corps is a scam - NDC's Joshua Akamba Jobs Nation Builders Corps is a scam - NDC's Joshua Akamba

Recommended Videos

Politics: Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’ Politics Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’
Politics: Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu Politics Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu
Job Provision: Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth Job Provision Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth



Top Articles

1 John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehenebullet
2 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP...bullet
3 Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehenebullet
4 NPP Elections Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe from...bullet
5 Unemployment Nation Builders Corps is modern day slavery -...bullet
6 Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Ministerbullet
7 Allegations Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect...bullet
8 Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a...bullet
9 Query Am I that stupid to undermine Otumfuo? - Gabby...bullet
10 MMT Scandal Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to...bullet

Related Articles

Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Minister
Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters
Employment NABCO employees won't be unemployed after 3 years - Hamid
Jobs Nation Builders Corps is a scam - NDC's Joshua Akamba
Query Am I that stupid to undermine Otumfuo? - Gabby Otchere-Darko asks
Regional Elections NPP National Delegates Conference might be postponed - Boadu
Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehene
Legislators Parliament to resume from recess on May 15
Unemployment Nation Builders Corps is modern day slavery - Nurses allege
Point of Correction Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
6 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

John Boadu
Regional Elections NPP National Delegates Conference might be postponed - Boadu
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
Legislators Parliament to resume from recess on May 15
Point of Correction Nana Addo is the real con man - NDC MP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Employment Unemployed graduates thank Akufo-Addo for creating jobs