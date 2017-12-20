Home > News > Politics >

Democracy :  Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017


Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017

Pulse.com.gh assesses persons Nana Addo appointed as family or friends in his government.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise not to operate a "family and friends" government when voted into power has turned out to be one of the campaign promises he has failed to deliver.

Pulse.com.gh's assessment of appointments made by the President since his government came to power on January 7 this year, revealed about eighty percent of persons serving in his oversized government are either Nana Addo's blood relation or cronies.

Koku Anyidoho, deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused him of surrounding himself with inexperienced appointees.

According to him, the president has surrounded himself with family, friends and cronies who are inexperienced and committing blunders and mistakes that could have been prevented.

Below are the instances where Nana Addo appointed people of family or friends in his government.

The Ramadan family

The President swore-in Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The former People’s National Convention (PNC) Chairman, is also the father of Ghana’s second lady Samira Bawumia.

play Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates

 

Also, there is Abu Ramadan, son of Alhaji Ramadan, who is currently the deputy boss at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

That makes it two members of the ‘Ramadan family’ getting appointments in the Nana Addo government.

Yaw Osafo-Marfo and sons

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo falls within the category of people whose families have had multiple persons appointed into the Nana Addo government.

The former banker has his sons also occupying top positions in the current government.

play

 

First, there is Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Marfo, who is the Deputy Director General in-charge of Investment & Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Then there is Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo Marfo, who occupies the position of Deputy Director, in-charge of Cyber Security at NCA.

Gloria Akuffo and Ken Ofori-Atta.  Mike Ocquaye and his son Mike Ocquaye Junior have been appointed to serve in the government of Nana Addo.

Daniel Akuffo, junior brother of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, was also being endorsed to join the government as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

Both Daniel and Gloria, are first cousins of President Akufo-Addo, from Akropong-Akuapim in the Eastern Region.

Works and Housing Minister, Atta Akyea, Minister for Roads and Highways – Kwesi Amoako Atta, Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo are reported to be friends and family members of the President.

The Creative Arts Council also has Gyankroma Akufo-Addo; daughter of President Akufo-Addo as Director. Wife of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Ingrid Nana Adjoa Hackaman, was also made a board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

play Ken Ofori-Atta

 

