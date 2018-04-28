Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims


The NDC secretary, speaking at the party's unity walk in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, claimed president Nana Akfuo-Addo in the 2016 elections promised Ghanaian youths marriage.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has peddled an untruth that President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage.

"Now you know what is coming," he asked rethorically. "I won't talk about it."

Seconds later, he declared falsely: "Nana Addo says men will marry men, and women will marry women."

President Akufo-Addo has in the last few days come under pressure to declare his stance on gay marriage after he claimed last year in an Aljazeera interview that homosexuality in Ghana was bound to happen.

He had said homosexuality is a social-cultural issue, adding that there has not been sufficiently strong coalition that has impacted public opinion on the need to legalise gay marriage.

"These the socio-cultural issues if you like. I don’t believe in Ghana so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that would say ‘change it, let have a new paradigm in Ghana," he said.

He added:“I think that it is  something that is bound to happen and when that happens..."

