Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghana

Members of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship have strongly condemned what they describe as moves to force Ghana to legalise Homosexuality.

According to them, it is totally unacceptable to pressurise the government of Ghana to accept lesbianism and gayism as a human rights.

In a statement signed by its President, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, the Christian MPs strongly kicked against calls to even entertain the idea.

“I write on behalf of the Christian Community in the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana to convey our total disapproval or attempts to promote and pressurise the government of Ghana to accept lesbianism, Gayism, Bisexual and Transgender practices (LGBT) as human rights,” sections of the statement read.

This comes after United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Theresa May, described anti-gay laws as “outdated” whiles urging Commonwealth nations to legalise homosexuality.

According to her, "nobody should face discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they love".

Whiles some African countries have accepted to legalise gay rights, same-sex relations are still illegal in 36 Commonwealth countries.

The Parliamentary Christian Fellowship believe such practices are “abominable” and have condemned moved to force Ghana to legalise homosexuality.

“It is common knowledge that such abominable practices have no place in our cultural norms as Africans. It is also true that quite apart from Christianity none of the known Religions in Ghana accepts these practices as normal human behaviour. The forbearers and founding fathers of our dear nation have great respect for the country’s value systems and under no circumstance should we betray their legacy, toil and trust by allowing a rather backward practice using the legislative arm of government. The dynamism of any culture should positively impact on its existence and not to lead to its destruction,” the statement from the Christian MPs further indicated.

The called on President Akufo-Addo “not to allow any form of pressure being exerted on him and his government to introduce and or sponsor a bill to parliament for the legalisation of any indecent practice that the vast majority of Ghanaians frown upon. I also urge the President to be resolute and reject in whole all enticement, juicy promises and pressures from the west to accept this, dehumanising practice let alone forward same to the highly respected Parliament of Ghana for consideration. It is imperative that the President follows the examples of his predecessors by publicly stating the collective will of the people of Ghana”.

The statement added: “The good book states in Matthew 16: 13 that: ... ‘lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil’. Let it not be said that it is the current Parliament or any other Parliament in the future that would lead our dear country into temptation.

“We will support any bill that seeks to promote the dignity of our culture, health and prosperity or humankind.

“It is our believe that people with such tendencies towards same sex deserve assistance and deliverance from trained professionals and fervent prayer. We cannot afford to compromise the future of our nation”.