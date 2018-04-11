Akufo-Addo has under-achieved - Fritz Baffour

news

Former Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Fritz Baffour has said President Akufo-Addo's tenure has been underwhelming so far.

He contends that Nana Addo has the power to do more than he is currently doing.

Baffour, however, admitted that the President has initiated some policies that is good for the citizenry but he is the power to do more than just these few policies.

“The reason why I am very reluctant to comment on his administration is that unfortunately, I am not the first Baffour of old where I was apolitical, I am an NDC member, so if I make a criticism of Akufo-Addo at the moment it will be looked at in the light of the fact that I am an NDC member, but I think he could have done far better because his capabilities are far more than what is being put out now", Fritz told Paul Adom Otcehere.

Baffour, who also served as Information Minister under the administration of the late Evans Atta Mills added that, “I believe he is held back. I believe that this guy who I knew and I could say that he has wonderful plans for Ghana has under-achieved because of his capabilities.”