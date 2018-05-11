Akufo-Addo paying for his vacation not gov't - Eugene Arhin

news

Spokesperson at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has stated that President Akufo-Addo is funding his week long vacation to the United Kingdom from his private pockets and not the state's.

This revelation comes after the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) questioned the source of funding for the President's visit with his family.

Executive Secretary of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, in a statement said "We are just about 5 months in the New Year and the President’s travel tally outside the country is almost hitting 20."

“It’s never ever true that government is financing President’s vacation trip…the fact remains that this is not a state sponsored trip because the President is financing it himself,” Arhin said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen of Friday.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a week-long vacation in the United Kingdom, effective Wednesday, May 9, 2018.



He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren.